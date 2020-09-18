NPA boys soccer shuts out Ash Fork in opener, 3-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer team got the new year started off well Friday with a 3-0 shutout win over 2A North Region rival Ash Fork at Sinagua Middle School.

With second-year head coach Erik Carrillo continuing to build the Northland Prep program, there was a new level of energy coming from the team now that the season is back.

The team worked well as a unit; offense and defense both made a name for themselves Friday afternoon. Less than five minutes into the first half Northland Prep freshman Keenan Graber made the first goal, catching Ash Fork by surprise. Northland Prep had possession of the ball for most of the first half and when Ash Fork, also the Spartans and playing in their season opener, did have the ball on the rare chances, they missed both goal attempts in the opening half.

Northland Prep goalie Nicholas Donoskys blocked the three goal attempts Ash Fork had for the entire game with ease.

Carrillo was pleased with the performance he saw Friday from his team.

“We wanted to possess the ball and open up the field, so that's what they did today and I loved what I saw," Carrillo said.