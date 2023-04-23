The Northland Prep Academy baseball team came back an early deficit to defeat the Pinon High Eagles 10-6 behind an impressive performance from Spartans junior Jordan Donahue.

The Spartans had a sluggish start with the Eagles taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning before NPA started to battle back.

In the top of the 4th inning the Eagles knocked in another run, increasing the lead to 6-2. In the bottom of the fourth, Donahue hit an inside-the-park home run with two runners on base to tie the game at 6-6.

“The inside-the-park home run, wow, I had to run really hard for that one,” Donahue said.

NPA scored four more to extend the lead over the final three frames.

After the game Donahue talked about both his hitting and pitching performance. He said he is excited for getting this win for Senior Day, however, he said there are some improvements that need to be made on his hitting.

“I feel like on some of those pitches I should have gotten a little more under it and hit line drives instead of ground balls,” Donahue said. “Pitching-wise I felt that I went out there and did my job."

Jeremiah Wilson, who knocked Douahue in to score for the Spartans in the bottom of the fourth inning, said he was happy with his performance despite starting off with a shaky start.

“I felt my performance was good overall,” Wilson said. “In the beginning I was a little shaky and kind of nervous because it was my last game for Senior Night and it went through my head."

Wilson also said that his nerves loosen up but said he could have hit better in the game.

“As far as hits goes I could have done better. I was pre-rotating my wrist but I will take it,” Wilson said. “We just came out and got the bats going and we were hyping each other out and I said, 'This is Senior Night, we've got to step it up. Our parents are here and all our family is watching us.'"

Spartans manager Dylan Brown said things did not go the way he wanted, but nevertheless he is happy that NPA pulled off the win.

“We tried to get all our seniors, which we started with in our lineup," Brown said. “It did not go the way we wanted to but we got in our typical starters."

The Spartans pushed their record to 8-5 (5-2 Central) and their final game of the regular season will be on the road Monday against Phoenix Christian.