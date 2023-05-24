Mike Elder is calling it quits.

The Northland Prep Academy athletic director, who made great strides with the programs at the school, is retiring. He will leave Northland Prep after 20 years, including 17 in his current role.

“It just felt like it was time,” he said.

Elder’s history with Flagstaff dates back almost 50 years. In 1978, as a student at Arizona State University and athlete on the track and field team, he spent a summer taking classes at Northern Arizona University and worked a summer job in a country club.

Following graduation, he took a job in Alaska working in national parks, and eventually became a teacher and hockey coach there. He moved to North Carolina for many years, too, but Arizona kept calling.

“I always loved Flagstaff, so after that summer it was in the back of my mind,” he said.

Elder signed on as a teacher and cross country coach at Northland Prep in 2003. He also founded and was the first coach of the Spartans track and field team.

In 2006, the athletic director position opened, and he was selected, but not before winning a couple track and field state titles. In 20 years, he added the Spartans’ first softball, track and field, tennis, wrestling, swimming and diving, and golf teams.

“I feel that adding the additional sports to the athletic program was one of the greatest accomplishments. As a coach, obviously, it felt great to win state championships. There’s no other feeling like that,” he said. “But growing NPA into a robust program means a lot.”

Perhaps the most successful team on campus, especially in the last few years, is the Spartans’ girls soccer team. It has won five of the past six fall championships. Co-coach Michael Blair lauded Elder for his efforts at the school.

“I don’t think people realize all the administrative work it takes. He was always supportive of the team and the kids and everything we wanted to do,” Blair said.

He added: “Mike had to work with the county and the city to get fields because we didn’t have a lot of our own facilities. So he had to do even more than some other schools.”

The job had plenty of challenges. Elder spent time as president of the 2A Conference, and sat for a time on the AIA’s track and field and cross country advisory boards. He was instrumental in pushing altitude alterations for times in track and field.

Like those around the country, he also had to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 canceling the 2020 spring athletic season and limiting availability of practices and facilities for months after. There was also the politics of state athletic associations, none of which came naturally.

The hardest part, though, was being the “bad guy” when it didn’t feel like Elder’s nature.

“I thought my job would be to make opportunities for kids to play sports. Sports meant so much to me growing up, and in high school and college,” he said. “But once you got into it, instead of being the guy who gives the opportunities, I became the guy who had to enforce the rules. I became the guy that had to approach kids or tell the coach and the student that someone was academically ineligible, things like that.”

Still, after many decades in the workforce, 35 years in schools and 20 at Northland Prep, Elder can ride off happy with what he accomplished.

What’s next? Even he doesn’t know, but is sure relaxing and enjoying his home in Flagstaff will be part of the plan.

“I’m proud of my 35 years in education, but now I am retired. I get to do whatever I want, and we’ll see what’s on the horizon.”