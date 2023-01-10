Northland Prep's defense stymies Basis Flagstaff on way to 40-18 victory

The Northland Prep Academy girls basketball team won a city battle against the Basis Flagstaff Yeti, 40-18, thanks to strong defensive play and a fourth-quarter run that left no doubt in the outcome Monday at Basis Flagstaff High School.

[FINAL] NPA 40 - Flagstaff Basis 18The Spartans go on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter led by Noe Rhon, who finished with 14 points.NPA had 5 different scorers, 3 of which had at least 9 points.Sammy Mullaney led Basis with 6 points. pic.twitter.com/mi9LLlCQuy — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) January 10, 2023

Spartans coach Josee Deloretto said her team’s focus on defense paved the way for the victory.

“We were looking to work on quite a few things,” Deloretto said. “We implemented some new defensive strategies, and that’s really what we were focusing on doing today.”

The 1A Conference Yeti (2-8, 0-1 North) opened the game with a 4-0 run that lasted much of the first quarter. The first points were not scored until two minutes in when senior guard Kusuma Teluguntla sank a free throw. A 3-pointer from senior forward Lotee Baker, the team’s leading scorer this season, quickly followed the point from the foul line.

From then on, the 2A Spartans (2-4, 0-2 Central) came back and took control of the rest of the game by going on a 6-0 burst to take the lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Northland Prep's stout defense opened the door for its offense to get going. The Spartans finished with five different scorers, and three of them scored at least nine points.

The 18 points allowed was a new season low for the Spartans.

“Typically our offense is spread across the board,” Deloretto said. “We don’t always have a consistent player that’s in double-digits -- which makes it harder to play against us because we’re that much more well-rounded. If one person is not scoring, another person is going to step in and be the scorer that game.”

The scoring balance is of huge importance for the Spartans, who have been without senior guard Heather Hayden for a month due to injury. Deloretto said Hayden is making her way back and is expected to be on the court playing again soon.

“It’s been an adjustment,” Deloretto said. “We have three point guards that can handle the point. They’ve really stepped up and are doing their job out there. When Heather comes back we’re just going to be that much stronger.”

Junior forward Noe Rhon led all scorers with 14 points, recording six in a fourth quarter in which the Spartans outscored the Yeti 12-0.

Junior forward Natalie Auker contributed 10 points for the Spartans, all within the first three quarters, to be the first player to score in double figures. Deloretto said Auker's performance was key in the win and shows what she is capable of in the future.

“Natalie is a strong finisher,” Deloretto said. “She’s pretty consistent. She’s fantastic under the hoop. Pretty much any time we get her involved under the hoop, we expect her to make that layup. I think she can do even better getting more offensive boards as she gets stronger and stronger.”

The Spartans made waves outside the stat sheet, too. Junior guard Grace Schulz ran into a wall by the baseline going for a loose ball early in the second quarter, causing her to come out of the game. She did not look too fazed by the hit as she looked to the Spartans side of the bleachers and cracked a smile and a slight chuckle.

She came back in during the third quarter and showed the same level of intensity as she did going for that loose ball.

“That’s one thing we can always count on with Grace,” Deloretto said. “She’s got a lot of energy and she’s tough, so I figured she’d be back.”

Deloretto touted Schulz’s commitment no matter her spot in the rotation, and she said the coaching staff has gone as far as to nickname her “The spark.”

Strong defense on both ends kept the game close at the half, with Northland Prep leading 18-10. The Spartans used their height advantage to pull away in the second half by grabbing several offensive rebounds and forcing Basis to look toward one player for most of its scoring.

[HALFTIME] NPA 18 - Flagstaff Basis 10A slow start to the 2nd quarter for both teams, but NPA’s strong defense kept Basis from taking many shots.Vanessa Faultner and Natalie Auker lead all scorers with 6 points.Lotee Baker has 5 points for the Yeti.NPA had a lot of ORebs. pic.twitter.com/MZ85BjNtBo — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) January 10, 2023

Freshman guard Sammy Mullaney tried to will her team back into the ballgame, scoring a team-high six points for the Yeti, all in the third quarter.

Despite the contest being at Basis Flagstaff, Deloretto said playing a game inside the city limits was a big boost.

“I think we don’t have enough home games, so I’m super excited to have games in Flagstaff,” Deloretto said. “So whenever we can get them, I’m happy to play them. There’s always that crosstown rivalry which we enjoy.”

Northland Prep, ranked 38th in the 2A, will hit the road to take on the fifth-ranked 2A Sedona Red Rock Scorpions (9-2, 2-1 Metro) on Thursday.

Basis, ranked 27th as of press time in the 1A listings, will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Friday against the undefeated and 1A's top-ranked Rock Point Cougars.