Northland Prep volleyball falls to Sedona Red Rock 3-1 at home

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans girls volleyball team lost Tuesday night in four sets at home to 2A Grand Canyon Central opponent Sedona Red Rock, 25-15, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-17.

The Northland Prep Spartans could not put a stop to the three-match win streak, now up to four, currently held by the Scorpions. Although the Spartans haven't seen a win yet this season at 0-3 to start, they were able to take the third set from the Scorpions highlighting the positives this season and this team bring.

“I told the team that I’m not so much concerned with the loss as I am making progress every single match, and I think we are,” Spartans head coach Corie Murphy said, alluding to building her program even though success has been elusive so far.

To start the match, sophomore Bella Moseng had a kill in the opening set to stop Sedona’s momentum as it began pulling away with the lead. A lot of serving into the net and little mistakes kept Sedona out of the Spartans' reach, leading by over 10 points most of the set. Moseng was a huge contributor to defense at the net, blocking several kills the Scorpions tried to send over.

“She’s really good at seeing the other team and starting to see patterns and adjusting on her own,” Murphy said.