Northland Prep volleyball falls to Sedona Red Rock 3-1 at home

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans girls volleyball team lost Tuesday night in four sets at home to 2A Grand Canyon Central opponent Sedona Red Rock, 25-15, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-17.
The Northland Prep Spartans could not put a stop to the three-match win streak, now up to four, currently held by the Scorpions. Although the Spartans haven't seen a win yet this season at 0-3 to start, they were able to take the third set from the Scorpions highlighting the positives this season and this team bring.
“I told the team that I’m not so much concerned with the loss as I am making progress every single match, and I think we are,” Spartans head coach Corie Murphy said, alluding to building her program even though success has been elusive so far.
To start the match, sophomore Bella Moseng had a kill in the opening set to stop Sedona’s momentum as it began pulling away with the lead. A lot of serving into the net and little mistakes kept Sedona out of the Spartans' reach, leading by over 10 points most of the set. Moseng was a huge contributor to defense at the net, blocking several kills the Scorpions tried to send over.
“She’s really good at seeing the other team and starting to see patterns and adjusting on her own,” Murphy said.
In the second set the Spartans began to communicate more and play tougher defense, putting the Scorpions in situations to struggle with long rallies. The lead changed multiple times while the Spartans started to find a rhythm as a team. The Scorpions handled the ball a little better at the end of the set. Murphy called a timeout to regroup while the second was still in range, but the Scorpions were still able to remain on top and take an early 2-0 lead.
With a few aces, kills and huge blocks senior Natalie Hansen and junior Maggie Auza, rallied the Spartans as the Scorpions were getting comfortable. The Spartans struck back and stole the third set to get within one match.
“If we can find that energy in future sets, I really think we are going to be unstoppable,” Hansen said.
With many things to reflect on from the set win -- which was just the second of the season for the team -- communication and defense are two things the Spartans are consistently working on.
“We have a lot of defensive savvy people in the back row; we just need to work together as a team and communicate more,” Auza said.
The fourth set favored mostly in Sedona's favor, as the visiting team made the Spartans struggle to earn points and they committed some errors.
“We made a couple mistakes in the fourth and let down,” Murphy said. “We let that get to us, so we need to push harder in practice to push for points and play defense for points and earn points when we have the ball.”
As the Spartans prepare to host Desert Vista Heights Prep (4-2, 1-2 2A Central) on Thursday at Northland Prep there are a few things the team wants to work on to improve and as they hope to collect their first win of the season.
“We need to work on mental toughness and not getting in your head,” Auza said.
