Northland Prep struggles in home loss to Scottsdale Prep

Northland Prep Spartans baseball dropped its sixth straight game to open the season, falling 14-1 at home against region rival Scottsdale Prep Tuesday afternoon.

Northland Prep is now 0-2 in the 2A Central Region as Scottsdale Prep opens its region schedule 1-0. A tough start to the season was expected for the relatively inexperienced NPA squad, but allowing more than 13 runs per game leaves work to be done on the defensive side of the ball.

According to NPA Head Coach Dylan Brown, 14 of the team's 20 players are experiencing competitive baseball for the first time this season.

“From day one to where we are now, this team is a lot better,” Brown said.

Northland Prep sophomore center fielder Ethan Mackay played an impressive game, tracking down some deep fly balls while dealing with some strong wind gusts throughout the afternoon. Mackay was also able to record a single in the fifth inning.

“We had some optional practices last week during spring break, kid came to all of them. This is his first year playing, so he pretty much started with nothing, today he had multiple catches in center, he got a base hit, he stole a base. He basically did it all today," Brown said of Mackay.

Northland Prep started strong, retiring the first three batters it faced, setting two down via punch out. Scottsdale Prep returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning.

In the top of the second, Scottsdale Prep got its offense rolling. Batting out of the seventh slot, senior outfielder Will Bubar had two runners on with one out. He slammed a double through the gap, bringing one run home and giving Scottsdale Prep a 1-0 lead it would not give up. Bubar flew out to center field in the third inning but was able to knock in another run in the fourth with a single, going two for three at the plate on the day.

NPA struggled recording outs in the second as Scottsdale Prep got through eight batters, scoring three runs in the top half of the inning.

Scottsdale Prep continued their stellar defensive outing through the second and third, as junior pitcher Nathan Kammer retired the first nine batters he faced, striking out seven. He was pulled with an 11-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.

With a new pitcher in, Northland Prep was able to show a little bit of light on offense in the fourth. Sophomore Jordan Donahue was able to out-hustle a throw on the right side of the infield after the SPA second baseman bobbled the baseball trying to field a grounder. The error gave the Spartans their first base runner of the game.

Donahue worked his way around the base path, stealing second and making his way over to third with a ball in play, and eventually scoring on a passed ball. That gave the Spartans their first and only run of the game.

Scottsdale Prep's offense rolled, scoring three more in the fifth inning as it began working substitutes into the lineup.

Northland Prep (0-6, 0-2 Central) has a quick turnaround, traveling to Sedona Red Rock on Thursday.

