Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer starts season Tuesday with hopes of breaking playoff drought

The Northland Prep Academy Spartans boys soccer team hasn’t posted a winning record and a playoff run since the 2015-16 season. With a group that believes it has bought in more than in recent years and increased talent on the roster, the Spartans hope they can turn that trend around this fall.

Last year, the Spartans improved a bit on seasons past, finishing with a record of 5-6 overall and going 4-3 in the North Region. A 3-2 loss to city rival Basis Flagstaff in the final match of the regular season made Northland Prep narrowly miss a winning record.

The team is young this season, with a lot of underclassmen looking to start and play important roles. However, with around 25 players regularly making it out to preseason practices -- far more than any of coach Erik Carrillo’s three other seasons -- there is promise.

“I feel like this is the most committed team we’ve had. Usually there isn’t this many kids showing up in the preseason,” said Sean Cifu, a senior. “There’s a single team goal to do well as a team.”

The participation numbers led to a greater bond.

“In past years I think we’ve had some guys with more skill, but there wasn’t that connection, so it didn’t go well. Now we have more chemistry,” junior Keenan Graber said.

That also means more overall talent and depth. The Spartans players now have to compete with more athletes for playing time in a way they didn’t before.

More skilled players also means more opportunities to change spots and formations, depending on the flow of a particular match.

“The base are all technical players who can all pass, dribble and shoot, and take on different things. That’s something I haven’t had in the past. I have a few new guys who came in never touching the ball, but I’ve got more guys who played club ball and can play different positions,” Carrillo said.

As the fall season approaches, the Spartans are working toward becoming a more cohesive group. There is a large freshman class that consists of players who have participated in club soccer and can bring experience to the varsity level. It will be different playing in a new system, however.

The goal is now to make the 2A Conference playoffs. Even with an improved outlook, it won’t be easy. Unlike the 3A-6A brackets, which have play-in rounds for seeds No. 9-24 and a 16-team postseason bracket, there are just eight teams that make the 2A state tournament. The Spartans play in a tough region, headlined by defending runner-up Camp Verde, and a Basis Flagstaff squad that boasted a 6-1 record last season.

However, there is reason to believe the Spartans could get over a longtime drought this year.

“I’ve put a lot of work in for four years, like the other seniors. So it would mean a lot if we can do well and make the playoffs in my last year,” Cifu said.

“I’ve seen this team progress. At first it was like rock bottom. And it’s improved over time, so we want to make it. And I think we can do it,” Graber added.

The Spartans open the season with a home match against Payson on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at NPA.