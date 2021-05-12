Northland Prep softball to play in first softball semifinals

Following its 6-2 playoff victory over Morenci on Saturday, Northland Prep softball reached the 2A Conference state championship tournament semifinals for the first time in team history.
The No. 2 Spartans (15-1) will face third-seeded River Valley (20-0) Friday for a shot at continuing their record-breaking season in the championship the next day.
But before the Spartans make the bus ride to Phoenix, they took a moment to reflect on even getting to this point at their penultimate practice on Wednesday.
“It shows how we’ve progressed over the years. We’ve never been this far, so this kind of shows a checkpoint for what we’ve been working for all this time,” senior Clara Kohnen said.
Spartans manager Betty Dean could see that her team would be special last year. Northland Prep boasted a 7-1 record and was fresh off a five-game win streak when the AIA canceled the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season due to COVID-19.
The Spartans graduated just two seniors from that already competitive squad. The remaining girls -- most of the roster -- were motivated to have even more success when they could get back on the diamond again.
In her six years on staff, Dean has not had a roster with this combination of talent and enthusiasm to improve.
“I could feel it then that there was something special happening here with this group. We knew what the team was going to look like, adding just one freshman,” Dean said.
“These guys wanted to be out here, asking me for practice. The energy is more than I’ve seen before, and I felt like we may have something here if we stuck to it,” she added.
The Spartans started hot, winning eight consecutive games to open the 2021 campaign. Six of the wins came via mercy rule, and the closest was a 5-1 victory at 1A powerhouse Williams on April 17.
Even in the dominant victories, Dean would not let her team coast.
“We didn’t go against the weaker teams and just take walks. It was, ‘find a way to get hits, find a way to put the ball in play and get on base.’ And that helps them be more flexible. I wanted them to be uncomfortable in the box and out there, because they’re going to be in that situation in these neck-and-neck games,” Dean said.
Then, the lone blemish on Northland Prep’s record came on the first game of a road back-to-back series with Page on April 22. The Spartans and host Sand Devils went into extra innings tied 5-5 before Page won 6-5 in the eighth inning on a walk-off home run.
Less than an hour later, Northland Prep played the Sand Devils again. The Spartans won 17-2, needing just five innings to secure the victory.
Dean saw the loss, and the Spartans’ reaction, as a turning point in the season.
“They just came out hot, thinking that’s not going to happen again,” she said.
The Spartans won the next four games, outscoring opponents 84-0, to end the regular season.
Then came the first round of playoffs, against No. 15 Trivium Prep, Friday in Phoenix. Trivium reached the semifinals in 2019, the last time the AIA held a softball postseason. Northland Prep had never made it that far.
“We were all really nervous going in just because NPA has lost, when we’ve gone to the playoffs, in the first round every single time, which is a bummer,” senior Natalie Hansen said.
The Spartans defeated the Crimson Knights 11-1, needing just five innings to advance. The victory increased the Spartans’ confidence.
“It was really fun to break that trend with such a big win like that,” Hansen said.
The Spartans rode the momentum to a 6-2 victory over Morenci the following day. The girls are now facing their toughest task of the season in the semifinals, a spot many did not think they would be in years ago.
Dean does not run a feeder program, and often the roster at the small school consists of several girls simply trying out a new sport or those who played as a young child and picking it back up again.