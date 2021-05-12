Northland Prep softball to play in first softball semifinals

“I could feel it then that there was something special happening here with this group. We knew what the team was going to look like, adding just one freshman,” Dean said.

“These guys wanted to be out here, asking me for practice. The energy is more than I’ve seen before, and I felt like we may have something here if we stuck to it,” she added.

The Spartans started hot, winning eight consecutive games to open the 2021 campaign. Six of the wins came via mercy rule, and the closest was a 5-1 victory at 1A powerhouse Williams on April 17.

Even in the dominant victories, Dean would not let her team coast.

“We didn’t go against the weaker teams and just take walks. It was, ‘find a way to get hits, find a way to put the ball in play and get on base.’ And that helps them be more flexible. I wanted them to be uncomfortable in the box and out there, because they’re going to be in that situation in these neck-and-neck games,” Dean said.

Then, the lone blemish on Northland Prep’s record came on the first game of a road back-to-back series with Page on April 22. The Spartans and host Sand Devils went into extra innings tied 5-5 before Page won 6-5 in the eighth inning on a walk-off home run.