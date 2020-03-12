Northland Prep softball's youth movement ready to make noise

Swinney was named the Central Region's player of the year last season, and Casey Auza, one of five seniors no longer with the squad, graduated with 2A All-Conference Second Team honors.

Maggie Auza will be asked to provide an arm for the team again this season, with Butler being relied upon for now to be the team's workhorse pitcher, and Auza has been teaming up with catcher Natalie Hansen for some innings.

“It's nice to have that foursome that we can switch in and out," Dean said.

With the pitching sorted out, the Spartans hope Grace Vonesh, who had 43 runs scored as a junior, drew 11 walks and stole 24 bases, has another strong season at the plate as part of a lineup that Dean sees as a threat without a soft spot.

“I think we are going to see success up and down the lineup no matter where I put our bats," said Dean, who guided her team to a 17-4 overall record last season during her fourth year at the helm.

Last season the Spartans finished five regular-season games with 20 or more runs scored. It helped lead to comfortable pitchers keeping the opponents limited on offense for the most part.