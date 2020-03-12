Northland Prep softball's youth movement ready to make noise

A youth movement is at the front of the charge for the Northland Prep Spartans this season, with a couple of varsity rookies taking on key roles for the softball team early in their careers.
With about half of the 15-person Spartans roster filled up with four freshmen and three sophomores, two seniors and six juniors will also work to keep the ballclub heading in the right direction after it posted a 13-3 regular-season record a year ago before falling in the first round of the 2A Conference state tournament.
“We have a very good crop of freshmen coming on board," Spartans manager Betty Dean said Wednesday, "and so they are stepping into some leadership roles immediately."
Both now a few games deep into their freshman seasons, Reannan Butler has been working in the circle while Bella Guirlanda has been catching.
“We were very lucky," Dean said. "They have some learning to do, they have to develop experience at this level, but both played travel ball.”
The two freshmen find themselves in a similar situation to Maggie Auza's first season with the Spartans a year ago.
Now a sophomore, Auza finished the 2019 season with a 10-1 record and a 2.15 ERA to go with a team-high 41 RBIs when counting games played outside the power-points schedule as well. Meanwhile, graduated seniors Sofie Linskey and Megan Swinney left the program after combining for nearly 70 RBIs in their final seasons while both slugging over .900.
Swinney was named the Central Region's player of the year last season, and Casey Auza, one of five seniors no longer with the squad, graduated with 2A All-Conference Second Team honors.
Maggie Auza will be asked to provide an arm for the team again this season, with Butler being relied upon for now to be the team's workhorse pitcher, and Auza has been teaming up with catcher Natalie Hansen for some innings.
“It's nice to have that foursome that we can switch in and out," Dean said.
With the pitching sorted out, the Spartans hope Grace Vonesh, who had 43 runs scored as a junior, drew 11 walks and stole 24 bases, has another strong season at the plate as part of a lineup that Dean sees as a threat without a soft spot.
“I think we are going to see success up and down the lineup no matter where I put our bats," said Dean, who guided her team to a 17-4 overall record last season during her fourth year at the helm.
Last season the Spartans finished five regular-season games with 20 or more runs scored. It helped lead to comfortable pitchers keeping the opponents limited on offense for the most part.
But the Spartans, despite all the big numbers on offense and low ones on defense, finished 2019 as the runner-ups in the Central Region to Camp Verde.
And they were upset as the No. 7 seed in the opening round of the state tourney, falling to 10th-seeded Thatcher, 11-7.
The new faces in addition to the freshmen will also have to step up their games fast to help the team make a push for some pennants this season, as the Spartans have nine new players in the dugout total.
Returners will be asked to get the inexperienced players caught up.
“I see them doing a lot of learning, but they are hungry to do that. So I am excited to see us try to repeat our record from last season and possibly go farther in the playoffs," Dean said.
The Spartans take a 2-1 regular-season record into today's game against Valley Lutheran to open up the Central Region slate on the road after Tuesday's road game was canceled due to weather.
