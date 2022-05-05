Northland Prep softball heating up heading into playoffs

Ahead of the first round of the 2A Conference softball state tournament, the Northland Prep Academy Spartans, especially the seniors, have taken some time to look back on what has been a successful season.

After reaching the state semifinals for the first year in team history in 2021, the Spartans graduated much of their roster and came into the spring of 2022 with a young squad. There are underclassmen starting all over, and just three seniors on the roster.

Seeded eighth in the 2A bracket, having won nine straight games to claim the Central Region title and boasting a record of 16-4 (8-0 Central), the Spartans are in solid form ahead of Friday’s opening round.

“What’s special about our team is that we’re really young,” senior Maggie Auza said. "And I think it’s fun that our seniors can still bond with the sophomores and freshmen. We lost a lot of our team from last year, but it’s cool that we can still go hopefully as far or even farther than we went before."

In Northland Prep's last nine games -- all wins -- seven have come via the 10-run mercy rule. The Spartans dominated the region, especially at the end of the regular season. Production has come from players of all ages.

Freshman Kianna Butler has impressed as a starting pitcher -- she and her sister, junior Reannan Butler, have been the two workhorses in the circle all season -- and has already thrown two no-hitters in her first season of varsity softball.

More than just production on the field, senior Ashlee Hamilton said, there is a high level of maturity and excitement from everyone on the team, whether they’re new players or veterans. She said she remembers a game early in the season that the Spartans were down in an away game, and it was the energy of the freshmen and sophomores that brought the ballclub back to life for a comeback win.

“I sort of realized there was a lot of drive from everyone, especially the younger girls,” she said.

The Spartans have benefited from a schedule that has seen them play 12 of their final 13 regular-season games in Flagstaff. But to get there, they opened 2022 with seven consecutive road games and an exhibition tournament in Cottonwood. Manager Betty Dean said the inexperienced roster grew up during the trials of a rugged road schedule.

“We stacked our season up pretty tight at the very beginning. I wanted them to get that exposure, and then later in the year we’ve gotten consistently better,” she said. “There’s been huge improvement across the board, especially some of our younger or newer players who really picked up some stuff pretty quickly. I think they’re understanding the game better, and that’s important when you get to this stage.”

Senior Tirza Rodriguez added that the early slate of away games forged strong team chemistry.

“Away games are a huge bonding moment. We are in the vans a lot, and I have so many memories from those. It makes us better because you’re stuck together in a van, and then we play tough teams,” she said.

Winning their games via mercy rule at home has showcased Northland Prep’s skill. But, even as the higher seed in their first-round contest against Trivium Prep on Friday, the Spartans will not have a chance to play at home. Each of the first three rounds will be played at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix.

The level of competition will also, obviously, be higher than they faced late in the regular season. The Spartans have proven their ability to stack up runs offensively, but need to play solid in all aspects to have a chance to repeat last year’s playoff run.

“Our defense needs to be consistent. If we stay up and communicate I think we can go far,” Hamilton said.

No. 8-seeded Northland Prep and ninth-seeded Trivium Prep will face off Friday in Phoenix at 6 p.m. The winner will face the victor between No. 16 Bisbee and No. 1 Benson on Saturday.

