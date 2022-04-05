Northland Prep softball falls to 3A Page in home opener

After more than a month of consecutive road games to start the season, No. 8 Northland Preparatory Academy softball finally got a home contest Tuesday. The Spartans, though, fell, 11-6 to 3A Conference No. 1 Page at Sinagua Middle School.

The Sand Devils, the top team in the conference above the 2A Spartans, hit well all game, and piled on the runs throughout.

“Page is the best 3A school in the state right now. We tried to do a few different things with our pitching, and I don’t think they did anything special -- they had some little bloopers and things that are difficult to defend -- and we just have to adjust to good hitters,” Northland Prep coach Betty Dean said.

From the beginning, the Sand Devils were steady at the plate. It was a typical offensive outing for Page, which has scored double-digit runs in nine of its 10 regular season games thus far.

Through two innings, the Spartans held the Sand Devils in check, allowing a run in the top of the first frame and trailing just 1-0. But in the top of the third with two outs, Page hit five consecutive singles -- two of them in the infield -- to score three more runs and lead 4-0. The Sand Devils never gave up the lead from there.

Meanwhile, the Spartans struggled to hit early, having a hard time dealing with solid pitching from Sand Devils junior Page Jump. But after adding another run on an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning, the Sand Devils allowed the Spartans to make the game close again.

Northland Prep scored three runs -- senior Ashlee Hamilton, freshman Audre Wilson and junior Bella Giurlanda each crossed the plate in the fifth inning -- to trim Page’s lead to 5-3. That would be as close as the Spartans got to tying, though, as the Sand Devils scored six more runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away.

The late run of hits was a positive for the Spartans. Perhaps the best individual offensive performance came from junior Reannan Butler, who went 3 for 3 with an RBI, run scored and a walk.

“For us to score six runs on that team, we have a lot of positives to take out of it. We also have a lot to learn, and that’s what we’re getting out of the game,” Dean said.

The Spartans (6-2, 2-0 Central) snapped a six-game win streak but remain atop their region.

And, despite the loss, getting to play possibly its toughest opponent until the late rounds of the postseason will benefit the Spartans moving forward.

“This is where we build our skill, seeing what they’re doing and trying to do the same,” Dean said. “We’re going to take what we did well and what we can improve from, and try to keep getting better.”

Northland Prep will host No. 15 North Pointe Prep on Thursday.

