Northland Prep soccer to hold youth camp

For the first time since 2019, the defending champion Northland Prep girls soccer team is set to host its youth soccer camp beginning Monday at the soccer fields at Sinagua Middle School.

Players from the Spartans’ soccer roster -- who have claimed the past four 2A championships -- will run the coed youth (ages 4-12) through a variety of drills and practice games to help them improve their soccer skills and confidence on the pitch.

Astrid Bell, a rising senior and captain of the team heading into the 2021 season, said the team’s coaches are in attendance to facilitate the camp and “make sure everything runs smoothly,” but mostly leave the coaching and drills to the high school players.

Such practice gives the youth players a chance to fully interact with the older Spartans, who appreciate the opportunity to work on their leadership skills.

“Everyone really loves it. It’s a great time to spend with little kids and we like nurturing the love of soccer, being that coach that we all wanted as a kid that would help us grow the game,” Bell said.