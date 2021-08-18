Northland Prep soccer going for five straight titles

It is hard to accomplish any more than the Northland Preparatory Academy girls soccer team already has in the past four seasons: four consecutive 2A state titles.
Ahead of the 2021 fall season, all the new-look Spartans can do is try to keep the streak alive.
They will have to do it without several key pieces of the dominant four-year stretch in their 2021 graduating class. The past seniors constituted the majority of the Spartans’ attack -- 109 goals -- in the 2020 campaign. Rather than viewing their loss as a burden, senior Rylee Reed sees the current season as a chance for girls to step into new roles.
“I wouldn’t even say it’s making up for anything. I’d say it’s more like we’re setting new standards, because we’re all going to have our times as players to come and go, be in different roles, so the standard is going to change. We’re going to have a new level of play, and ultimately it’s going to take the new components we have now to try to keep it up,” Reed said.
Fellow senior Astrid Bell has seen several of the younger girls make major strides in their play since official preseason practice began weeks ago. Even at new positions, or increasing their minutes where they had already played before, she has seen improvement.
“We have a lot of rising talent in our sophomore and junior classes, which is great to see especially after we lost all those great seniors. Them stepping up and filling positions of leaders and making the team their own is exciting,” Bell said.
Northland Prep coach Michael Blair recognizes the team’s talent. His more pressing concern, now, is having players become the Spartans’ motivators like the players of the past senior class were in their time.
“What we need this year is for someone to step up and make sure that we’re doing what we need to. I think we’re still needing that to happen at some point, but it always does,” he said.
While they lost some forwards, the Spartans will return many of their defensive players in 2021, including some of the back line that allowed just four goals in 15 games last year.
Northland Prep is known to utilize its defenders and midfielders in the offense as well. A solid group Blair can rely on to clean up opponents’ attacks can allow a veteran unit to take risks higher up the field. A key will be solid transition play, keeping possession in the middle to allow the Spartans to methodically move the ball into dangerous spots.
“We’re definitely seeking to push defenders up into a lot of attacking positions. I think we’ll have younger players in the back, too, who will gain their confidence as defenders and then eventually have them push up and make plays that help us score,” Bell said.
Even as a group still working to find its internal identity, Northland Prep is still the class of 2A girls soccer. As four-time champions, having dominated nearly every team they faced last season, they will be on top until one of the improved conference opponents is able to take them off the pedestal.
Reed acknowledged each year provides new challenges. This year’s focus will be to hoist another trophy come the playoffs in November.
“It’s the pressure we need to have the motivation to keep going. As a senior, I want to be a four-peat state champion as well. The girls before me got it, and were the first ones ever, which is amazing. But we’re all working to try to continue it with this new group,” she said.