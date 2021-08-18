Northland Prep soccer going for five straight titles

It is hard to accomplish any more than the Northland Preparatory Academy girls soccer team already has in the past four seasons: four consecutive 2A state titles.

Ahead of the 2021 fall season, all the new-look Spartans can do is try to keep the streak alive.

They will have to do it without several key pieces of the dominant four-year stretch in their 2021 graduating class. The past seniors constituted the majority of the Spartans’ attack -- 109 goals -- in the 2020 campaign. Rather than viewing their loss as a burden, senior Rylee Reed sees the current season as a chance for girls to step into new roles.

“I wouldn’t even say it’s making up for anything. I’d say it’s more like we’re setting new standards, because we’re all going to have our times as players to come and go, be in different roles, so the standard is going to change. We’re going to have a new level of play, and ultimately it’s going to take the new components we have now to try to keep it up,” Reed said.

Fellow senior Astrid Bell has seen several of the younger girls make major strides in their play since official preseason practice began weeks ago. Even at new positions, or increasing their minutes where they had already played before, she has seen improvement.