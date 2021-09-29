Northland Prep soccer beats Blue Ridge before heading to Faith Lutheran Friday

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer scored an exciting 3-2 victory over Blue Ridge Tuesday in Flagstaff.
The Spartans let go of a 2-0 lead, but junior Hannah Petrucci scored with less than two minutes remaining to put them up 3-2 and win the game. Northland Prep was unhappy that it gave up two late goals, but was calmed by the fact that it still won.
“There was definitely a lot of relief. When Hannah dropped it in my heart was just like, ‘OK, we can rest a bit,’” sophomore Molly Donahoe said.
Despite having scored five goals in a 5-0 victory against Blue Ridge in a tournament on Sept. 11, Northland Prep did not score in the first half of Tuesday's game at Sinagua Middle School. The Spartans and Yellowjackets each had chances, but neither could capitalize.
After the halftime break, the Spartans, who sit at No. 1 in the 2A Conference power rankings as of Wednesday, were aggressive and appeared to be inching toward scoring. In the 45th minute, sophomore Kyra Wilkens put a shot past Blue Ridge’s goalkeeper, but the shot clanged off the right post to keep the Spartans scoreless. Nevertheless, it showed the Spartans that they had the ability to rack up goals.
They did that just four minutes later.
Donahoe ran into the box on a through ball on the right side of the field and scored in the 49th minute. In the 55th minute she got on the end of another through ball, took one dribble left around the goalkeeper and scored easily, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead with just 25 minutes left to play over the 2A's third-ranked squad that was also undefeated entering Tuesday.
“She knows how to set things up to put herself in a situation to score. And she’s going to mature even more because she’s just a sophomore and she’s already pretty darn good,” Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair said of Donahoe.
But following the pair of goals, Blue Ridge became the aggressor. For about 15 minutes of play, the Yellowjackets hardly let the Spartans have possession farther than their own side of the field. Following the two quick goals, Petrucci said the Spartans expected to be able to put the match away, but were surprised with the visitor's response.
“Usually it just keeps happening, but today we just let down our guard a little too much,” Petrucci said.
In the 68th minute, the Spartans could not clear a ball in their own end. The ball bounced around to a few players, eventually landing at the feet of Blue Ridge sophomore Leilani Hamblin. She scored and cut Northland Prep’s lead to 2-1.
In the 75th minute, Yellowjackets junior Carmen Garcia Llanes attempted a cross from just outside Northland Prep’s box. A teammate tried to put a foot on the ball to redirect it, but missed. In the confusion, nobody could locate the slow-rolling ball, which trickled into the net for an equalizer.
With less than two minutes to play, it appeared the Spartans would have to settle for a tie. But Petrucci found herself on the end of a string of crisp, short passes. She struck the ball from the right side, and it whizzed past the goalkeeper for the winning score.
“We still had two 10-minute overtimes, so we knew we could win, but it was just about the maturity level,” Blair said of the victory. “There were some silly mistakes that cost us and that we need to correct if we want to be champions again.”
With the victory, Northland Prep pushed its record to 4-0 -- the Spartans fell 1-0 to Chino in an exhibition tournament. The Spartans will travel to Las Vegas on Friday to play Faith Lutheran, one of the top high school soccer teams in the United States.
Spartans to head to Nevada
With the victory behind them, the Spartans will travel to Las Vegas on Friday to play against Faith Lutheran High School in an exhibition match. The Crusaders were ranked No. 10 as of reporting in the United States.
The game against Faith Lutheran was originally scheduled for 2020, but COVID-19 restricted the Spartans from playing an out-of-state opponent. The contest will not matter for power points or playoff seeding, but will provide an excellent test for the Spartans to face high-level competition.
“It doesn’t matter in the standings, but we’re excited to go there and play them and have a good time there,” Blair said.
“It’s going to definitely build us as a team, and really challenge us to see who we are as a group in a different way than other teams,” added Donahoe.
Until Tuesday's game, there was excitement to play in Nevada as part of a team road trip. But now that it is the next game on the schedule, Northland Prep's players finally feel like it is actually happening.
“We wanted our minds more to be on our league games, but now it’s coming up and we have to get ready,” Petrucci said.