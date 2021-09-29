Northland Prep soccer beats Blue Ridge before heading to Faith Lutheran Friday

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer scored an exciting 3-2 victory over Blue Ridge Tuesday in Flagstaff.

The Spartans let go of a 2-0 lead, but junior Hannah Petrucci scored with less than two minutes remaining to put them up 3-2 and win the game. Northland Prep was unhappy that it gave up two late goals, but was calmed by the fact that it still won.

“There was definitely a lot of relief. When Hannah dropped it in my heart was just like, ‘OK, we can rest a bit,’” sophomore Molly Donahoe said.

Despite having scored five goals in a 5-0 victory against Blue Ridge in a tournament on Sept. 11, Northland Prep did not score in the first half of Tuesday's game at Sinagua Middle School. The Spartans and Yellowjackets each had chances, but neither could capitalize.

After the halftime break, the Spartans, who sit at No. 1 in the 2A Conference power rankings as of Wednesday, were aggressive and appeared to be inching toward scoring. In the 45th minute, sophomore Kyra Wilkens put a shot past Blue Ridge’s goalkeeper, but the shot clanged off the right post to keep the Spartans scoreless. Nevertheless, it showed the Spartans that they had the ability to rack up goals.

They did that just four minutes later.