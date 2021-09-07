Northland Prep scores five in season-opening soccer victory

Taylor said the goals came off of great offensive execution, and were a great sign for the new Spartan attack that is without many of last year’s top producers.

“We were able to just play the ball over the top; their defense was pretty flat, so I was able to get in there and just kind of keep it low and score,” she said. “And since we lost all of our seniors, I think it was like 11, and they were all superstar players, I think it was relieving to get in there and score those first two goals.”

Northland Prep continued to grow its lead in the second half. Sophomore Mollie Donahoe was on the end of yet another through ball to score in the 42nd minute. In the 49th minute the ball found junior Hannah Petrucci in the box to add another. And in the 54th minute junior Kyra Wilkins blasted a shot into the upper left corner.

“The first half I think we were still getting over the first-game jitters. But in the second half we were moving really well and I thought we were pretty good,” Wilkins said.

Hovis was proud of his team’s effort, especially by the defense. The back line gave up just two shots on goal, coming in the 47th and 71st minute. Neither required tremendous effort to save.