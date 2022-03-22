Northland Prep routed in home opener against Scottsdale Prep

Northland Prep Spartans baseball dropped its sixth straight game to open the season, falling 14-1 at home against Central Region rival Scottsdale Prep Tuesday afternoon.

Northland Prep dropped now 0-2 in the region standings as Scottsdale Prep opened its region schedule. A tough start to the season was expected for the relatively inexperienced Northland Prep squad, but allowing more than 13 runs per game leaves work to be done on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Spartans manager Dylan Brown, 14 of the team's 20 players are experiencing competitive baseball for the first time this season.

“From day one to where we are now, this team is a lot better,” Brown said.

Northland Prep sophomore center fielder Ethan Mackay played an impressive game, tracking down some deep fly balls while dealing with some strong wind gusts throughout the afternoon at Sinagua Middle School. He recorded a single in the fifth inning.

“We had some optional practices last week during spring break; kid came to all of them. This is his first year playing, so he pretty much started with nothing. Today he had multiple catches in center, he got a base hit, he stole a base. He basically did it all today," Brown said of Mackay.

Northland Prep started strong, retiring the first three batters it faced, sitting two down via punch out. Scottsdale Prep returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning.

In the top of the second, Scottsdale Prep got its offense rolling. Batting out of the seventh slot, senior outfielder Will Bubar had two runners on with one out. He slammed a double through the gap, bringing one run home and giving Scottsdale Prep a 1-0 lead. Bubar flew out to center in the third inning but knocked in another run in the fourth on a single, finishing 2 for 3 for the day.

The hosts struggled recording outs in the second as Scottsdale Prep got through eight batters, scoring three runs in the top half of the inning.

Scottsdale Prep continued its stellar defensive outing through the second and third, as junior pitcher Nathan Kammer retired the first nine batters he faced, striking out seven. He was pulled with an 11-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth of the ballgame between the 2A Conference teams.

Facing a new pitcher, Northland Prep was able to show a little bit of light on offense in the fourth. Sophomore Jordan Donahue was able to out-hustle a throw on the right side of the infield after the second baseman bobbled the baseball trying to field a ground ball. The error gave the Spartans their first base runner of the game.

Donahue worked his way around the base path, stealing second and making his way over to third with a ball in play, and eventually scoring on a passed ball.

Northland Prep (0-6, 0-2 Central) travels to Sedona Red Rock on Thursday.

