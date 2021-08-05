Northland Prep graduate Hovis signs to NMHU soccer

After a summer of uncertainty, 2021 Northland Preparatory Academy graduate Kiarra Hovis signed to play soccer at New Mexico Highlands University -- a Division II program located in Las Vegas, New Mexico -- at a ceremony at the high school gym Wednesday afternoon. She is the second player in team history to play college soccer, following a similar event for teammate Mia Blair in July.
Hovis was a starter and senior leader for the four-time state champion Northland Prep Spartans soccer team. She was second on the team in goals (23) and assists (24), with one of each in the 5-0 victory over St. John’s in the 2A Conference state tournament title game in 2020.
Despite her success in high school, Hovis was unsure, even weeks prior to the signing, whether her soccer career would be coming to an abrupt end. She was set to enroll at the University of Arizona in the fall as a traditional student. She had even picked out her classes and gotten in touch with her future roommate in Tucson.
But, following a great showing at the Far West Regionals club tournament in Idaho earlier in the summer, Hovis said she did not want to stop her athletic career. New Mexico Highlands had reached out and seemed a great fit.
“I came back from regionals and thought, ‘Oh man, I really want to keep playing soccer.’ I still love the game. And I just really like the campus and I liked what coach was saying, so it made sense,” Hovis said.
Hovis called the recruiting process “difficult.” She teetered over whether she would want to keep playing the sport in college, at what level she could succeed and more. When Bianca Contreras, the coach at New Mexico Highlands, reached out after watching game film, Hovis felt a near-instant connection.
The Cowboys went 0-15 in the 2019 season, their last due to COVID-19. But, citing Contreras’s energy and a new crop of recruits, Hovis is hopeful the girls can turn around the program’s record.
She is banking on her skills, both as a forward on the pitch and in leadership, and hoping they translate to success for New Mexico Highlands.
“Our coaches have taught us a lot about that, and I am pretty confident in myself that I can be a leader. I give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaches for that. So I’m excited to try to put that into the college game,” she said.
And, though it took Hovis to near the last moment to decide on her collegiate future, her father and Spartans co-head coach Keith Hovis always knew she had the ability to play at the next level, pending the right fit.
“Lots of kids have skill and a lot of kids are good athletes, but the mental part of the game, the tactical part, she was great at that,” he said of Kiarra. “She wanted her friends play, watched her older sisters play, so it clicked between her and a couple of her friends. So you could tell that they’re not just playing, they’re seeing and knowing the game.”
Kiarra has just a few days left in Flagstaff following the announcement. She is working at her summer hostess job, while also packing and preparing for the move to New Mexico. She is set to leave town Sunday.
After a near-perfect high school soccer experience, Hovis took a longer road than expected to figure out the right school. But, with mere days to spare, she has set herself up for what could be a successful college career.
“I’ve been questioning whether I was even going to play or not, or what school would be right for me,” she said. “You’re never going to find a perfect fit. It’s about what you are willing to give and what you can take, and when I saw this opportunity, it was like a happy medium of all that, so it took a lot of pressure off.”