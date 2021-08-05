Northland Prep graduate Hovis signs to NMHU soccer

Hovis called the recruiting process “difficult.” She teetered over whether she would want to keep playing the sport in college, at what level she could succeed and more. When Bianca Contreras, the coach at New Mexico Highlands, reached out after watching game film, Hovis felt a near-instant connection.

The Cowboys went 0-15 in the 2019 season, their last due to COVID-19. But, citing Contreras’s energy and a new crop of recruits, Hovis is hopeful the girls can turn around the program’s record.

She is banking on her skills, both as a forward on the pitch and in leadership, and hoping they translate to success for New Mexico Highlands.

“Our coaches have taught us a lot about that, and I am pretty confident in myself that I can be a leader. I give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaches for that. So I’m excited to try to put that into the college game,” she said.

And, though it took Hovis to near the last moment to decide on her collegiate future, her father and Spartans co-head coach Keith Hovis always knew she had the ability to play at the next level, pending the right fit.