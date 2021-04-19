Northland Prep girls tennis hosts Page, falls 6-3 at Continental Country Club courts

The Northland Prep Spartans girls tennis team played host to the Page Sand Devils on Monday at the Continental Country Club courts in Flagstaff.

The Spartans fell, 6-3, to the Sand Devils on Monday. Aubrie Fitzsimmons and Amber Harlan finished with a win in doubles play at the second flight, 8-4. Harlan also won her No. 3 singles match, 6-4, 6-0 and Fitzsimmons picked up a victory at No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-1.

The Division III Spartans' overall record dropped to 2-8, while the Sand Devils improved to 3-6. Northland Prep entered ranked No. 37, with Page coming in at 28th.

Northland Prep faces its next opponent, Basis Flagstaff, in a Tuesday meeting set for a 3 p.m. start at Continental in the final regular season match for both teams.

For an online photo gallery of the match, visit azdailysun.com.

