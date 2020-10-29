Northland Prep girls soccer caps off undefeated regular season with 4-0 win over St. Johns

The Northland Prep girls soccer team ended its regular season similar to how it has all year: with a shutout.

The Northland Prep Spartans defeated St. Johns, 4-0, Thursday at Sinagua Middle School to cap off the regular season on a perfect 12-0 record -- the team's second straight undefeated season and third in the last four seasons.

The Spartans will enter next week's 2A Conference state playoffs as the favorite for a state title, which would be the team's fourth straight.

For the seniors on the team, Thursday's match had a different feel to it. During an emotional Senior Day, the team was able to rejoice in their victory. Even though it was not the cleanest game, the seniors were still able to show out and end the regular season with a win.

Senior forward Ellie Karren ended her season doing what she does best, scoring.

“Scoring is one of my favorite things. I love to do it and being able to do it on my last home game,” Karren said. “Being able to put two in the net made me very happy.”