Flagstaff is the home to many athletes who take advantage of the high elevation to get the most of themselves. Some migrate, but others are fortunate to grow up in the city -- such as the students of Northland Prep Academy’s cross country teams.

The boys and girls from Northland Prep gather early in the morning for their summer training, before the dew has dried from the grass and the sun has broken the barrier of clouds coating the sky.

These early-morning training sessions are necessary if the Spartans hope to exceed their lofty expectations for the 2023 fall season.

Last year the girls side finished third at the Division IV state championship meet, and the boys placed fourth. Both teams won their section as well.

This season both teams have appeared high in the preseason rankings. The girls rank second in their division, while the boys rank sixth. However, head coach Xavier Rodriguez has higher expectations in mind.

“We’re not as strong and I don't think we've quite earned that second ranking for the girls yet, but I think we can get there,” Rodriguez said. “For the boys, I think we’re second or first based on the workouts I’ve seen. It’s kind of unspoken with the boys, but we’re going for the whole thing.”

Rodriguez wants both teams to find the podium come time for the state championship, an accomplishment they fell just short of last season. For both teams, repeating at sectionals is the first step toward achieving that larger goal.

Rodriguez believes his runners are primed for a breakout season, in large part because of an influx of talent in the freshman and sophomore classes.

“We’d like to defend our titles (at sectionals) and have a really fun season where everybody gets better,” he said. “We had a lot of people come out for the summer. A lot of people got really good over the summer, so I’m excited to see what they can do.”

The leader of the pack right now is Jaelyn Weiss, a sophomore who was the top runner on the girls side in her first year. She was the first runner to finish for Northland Prep in the 2022 state championship 5K race with a time of 21:06:6. Weiss was also one of only four freshmen overall to finish in the top 15 at the championship.

“I’m expecting really big things for her; she’s had some really big goals,” Rodriguez said.

One of those goals includes finishing in the top three at the state title race. That would mean moving up at least 10 spots from her finish last year. But Weiss is confident in her ability to exceed expectations for herself and the team.

“I would really like to help push our team to get top two so we can bring home a trophy, but honestly just to do better than we did last year,” she said.

Weiss is determined to show improvement -- not just for herself but for the success of the team.

“I like to run for me, but mostly I’m running for my teammates,” she said. “I want to help them do better and I want to be a part of the reason they go to state. I want to do it for them.”

Weiss is proving to be a strong leader and has a mindset that should carry her well through the future. She understands that running requires a willingness to be put in uncomfortable situations both physically and mentally.

“Honestly, it’s just a mental game. I don’t want to go out and run on a Sunday -- usually, I want to sleep in -- but I also want to reach my goals and be the best at what I do, so to do that I have to push myself,” she said. “You have to have the discipline to do it, but you also have to find fun in it.”

Another underclassman who is expected to have a breakthrough season is Yohanes Van Meerten. The freshman has impressed early on, crushing everybody in the summer workouts he’s attended. Van Meerten was a member of the 2022 Northland Prep middle school cross country team that had top finishers for boys and girls.

“He’s probably one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever coached,” Rodriguez said.

On the girls side, freshman Eva Madsen is sure to impress.

She was another member of the middle school standouts Rodriguez says could be a top three runner already.

Madsen and Van Meerten are just two of the younger runners who are expected to make a large impact.

The youth at Northland Prep is bright.

Last season the boys lost one runner and will lose only four this year. The girls as well, but on their side the strongest runners are freshmen and sophomores.

“There’s a lot of hope and excitement for the future of Northland Prep cross country and distance running in general,” Rodriguez said.

As for the upperclassmen, junior Harrison Kessenich and senior Jack Flugstad are two that could make a big difference this season.

Kessenich is expected to be a top runner with the improvements he made during track season and over the summer.

Flugstad was a consistent runner last season, finishing as the third Northland Prep runner in most races. This season he has the potential to be the No. 1 runner on the team, according to Rodriguez

“He’s taken some major steps," Rodriguez, "even from cross country to the track in the spring, made some huge jumps. And then from the spring to the summer he’s made even bigger jumps.”

Flugstad is a fairly new addition to the team, but he has accepted a large role as a leader on and off the track. He began running track as a sprinter during the 2022 season, then trained with Rodriguez over the summer for cross country and immediately fell in love with longer distances.

His coach expects big things out of him, but Flugstad has high expectations for himself as well, a common trait amongst the runners at Northland Prep.

Flugstad wants to be able to win or finish in the top five in races this season, including the state championship. It is a high bar, but doing so will allow him the opportunity to gain attention from Division I colleges, and more importantly help his team succeed.

“I want to build that team culture and get the team as close as possible, because I think it’s a great group,” he said.

Development of a new coach

Rodriguez signed on as the Northland Prep track and cross country coach last season after assisting with track in the spring. Before that he had been a personal trainer for athletes. Coming into a position that required connecting with a larger group of teenagers was a new endeavor for the Texas native.

The athletes that Rodriguez coached before had a motivation for running that is not shared by all teenagers.

“When I got here, there was a lot of friction because there were some (athletes who were) highly motivated, but there were a lot that weren’t. It was a lot of learning on how to develop those athletes that are not there yet,” he said. “The 30-minute 5K runners as opposed to the 15-minute 5K runners, the 9-minute milers compared to 4-minute milers. It was a big difference.”

It was a difficult beginning, but after a few races and a full track season, Rodriguez is better equipped to handle the pressures of coaching 20 or more kids at a time.

“It was a big learning curve, but after the first few months of getting to know them better and what motivates them, it was a lot of fun,” he said. “Anybody that comes in new, I feel like I’ve got a better understanding of how to get through to them, how to talk with them, how to motivate them, how to coach them, as opposed to that first year, the first few months were a struggle to get going.”

A parent was actually the reason for Rodriguez’s epiphany. When he was a personal trainer, he was used to the exactness that comes with elite athletes. There was little worry about a future D-I runner skimping on stretches or doing their drills incorrectly.

At the high school level, there is a wider variety of students who are running for different reasons.

It was after a few meetings with that parent when Rodriguez started to understand that coaching a team requires a different approach.

“I learned that everyone’s different; not everyone is motivated by success, not everyone is motivated by championships, some people just want to come out here and have fun and enjoy it, and that’s OK as well,” he said.

Creating a culture

Part of the learning process for Rodriguez included building an atmosphere in which the kids would enjoy running. One of the differences between coaching solo athletes and an entire team is creating an environment where everyone is on the same page. You need the entire team to buy into a vision if there is going to be any success.

At Northland Prep, they are big on culture. It is the “No. 1 driving force to get a cohesive unit,” according to Rodriguez.

The first step for Rodriguez was identifying leaders. He said it is important to find and motivate those team leaders because it allows for smoother communication between coach and athletes.

Rodriguez is also the only coach for the program. That makes it more difficult to spread a message amongst a team, especially when most of the athletes have not known him for very long.

Having strong leadership makes it easier when setting collective goals and passing down messages from the top. It is also important when trying to set a precedent for winning like Rodriguez is this season.

Another factor that supports the culture at Northland Prep is the idea of fun. It seems simple, but having fun is what has bolstered the cross country program during the previous few months. There have been multiple team dinners and movie outings in the name of fun.

Recently the boys team took the opportunity to get together and watch both of the recent critically acclaimed movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Both teams also gathered before the school year and painted their nails so that cross country would stand out and make a statement. These activities have been instrumental to the team's identity this year and the runners appear to be buying in.

Senior Deia Mulligan has been running track since freshman year and recently joined cross country. She suffered a hip injury that slowed down her offseason progress, but that has not stopped her from helping herself and the team.

“I want to solidify a better relationship with the girls team and make it more cohesive,” she said.

Mulligan has also enjoyed the camaraderie that has come with being a part of the team. It is a feeling most of them share, but the wave that has been built around running at Northland Prep is creating memories that the students will never forget.

“We had a morning practice where it started pouring and we were all slipping around and running barefoot on the grass, but it was the most fun day of the entire year,” she said. “Sharing that with a lot of my classmates, especially after COVID when there was a disconnect, it really solidified a lot of relationships.”

It has become a familial atmosphere around the Northland Prep teams. However, the most encouraging sign of a strong culture stems from the motivation that the runners give each other.

“We feed off each other in workouts. We’re always competing for that top spot, we all have our groups that we race against each other. I think the team bonding is what motivates us,” Flugstad said.

“It’s getting together and having fun while working hard,” Rodriguez added. “Then once they’re more used to each other and having a lot of fun and the culture is strong, it’s easier when we set those goals and do the hard workouts and show up at 6 a.m. for practices.”

During the spring, two Northland Prep runners signed to run with D-I schools: Meg Moyer for Sacramento State and Abigail Yanka for Murray State. These signings were an emotional time at Northland Prep. It was a big deal for them to be receiving D-I offers and it also showed the teams that there were more possibilities than they imagined.

Seeing Moyer and Yanka make those big steps encouraged other athletes to do the same.

All the pieces appear to be aligning for Rodriguez and his squads. His seniors, such as Flugstad and Mulligan, are determined to make vast improvements this season to help their team as well as work toward their own dreams of running in college. The underclassmen, like Weiss, may prove to be top contenders for many years to come. Even if Northland Prep does not find a way this season to leapfrog higher ranking schools such as Valley Christian or Phoenix Country Day, it will still be in good standing for the foreseeable future.

The first meet of the season is set for Aug. 28 at Asante Community Park in Surprise.