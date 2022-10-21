Northland Prep boys soccer team drops final regular-season match

The Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets boys soccer team ended the regular season with a 2-0 win over the Northland Prep Academy Spartans at Sinagua Middle School on Thursday.

The fourth-ranked Spartans (9-3-1, 7-0 North) had already clinched a state tournament berth and a region title, but dropped their final regular-season match to the No. 5 Yellow Jackets, who topped Northland Prep earlier in the season, 5-1 on their home turf.

After the match, Yellow Jackets coach Kirby Elkins reminded his players that every contest counts starting right now, and that means either win or go home as they prepare for the postseason.

“There is no pressure on us because we have been in the big games before and we know how to win those games,” Elkins said. “Teams that have faced us know what we can bring to the table, and we know it is either do or die for us."

In the first half both the Yellow Jackets and the Spartans started slow. Both teams put a lot of shots up, but a lot of them missed. That all changed when Blue Ridge's Reid Granillo scored a goal from an assist from Gustavo Ramirez with 14:30 left to play in the first half.

The Blue Jackets (8-3-1 ) led 1-0 at halftime. They also won their region with a perfect mark.

Granillo credited Ramirez for helping him set up the goal and said that Ramirez is someone you can always count on when the game is on the line.

“I just got a pass from my teammates and I made the move and went for it,” Granillo said. “A lot of times I was hesitating and by that time I was going what was inside my head, and I took a step and made that shot and it went in."

In the second half, the Yellow Jackets came out aggressive. The Yellow Jackets kept putting the pressure on the Spartans. Ramirez, who had the assist in the first period, scored the first goal of the second period with 25:16 remaining.

After the goal, the Yellow Jackets played strong defense and prevented the Spartans from getting any scoring chance.

“My assist started off by playing as a team,” Ramirez said. "I was able to get to midfield and they passed me the ball and I gave him the assist because I have so much trust in Granillo because I know he will put that ball in the back of that net."

“Perez has been my brother for so long and honestly he is a really good player,” Ramirez added. "I had confidence in myself that I would score that goal in the back of the net and I am looking forward to getting those wins later on."

Perez, who assisted Ramirez, said distributing is all about keeping your eyes open to make the right play.

“You just have to look around the field and know where the players are at,” Perez said.

Elkins said he was satisfied with his team's performance and pointed out there is still a lot of unfinished business.

“We played well overall, however we had a lot of easy shots that we should have put away,” Elkins said. “And that is something we need to work on and hopefully we will be ready for the playoffs next week."