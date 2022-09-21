Northland Prep boys soccer team continues to roll with shutout of Basis Flagstaff

Northland Prep Academy boys soccer continued its best start under coach Erik Carrillo with a 3-0 victory over the Basis Flagstaff Yeti at Cromer Elementary Tuesday.

Freshman Ian Fergason scored two goals, and the Spartans (5-1, 3-0 North) avenged a 3-2 season-ending loss to their Flagstaff foe from last season to remain undefeated in the North Region standings.

“It’s always a big deal to get a win against your crosstown rival, especially when they beat us last year. But it just shows how far we’ve come this year and the depth this team has,” Carrillo said.

“It feels good,” added junior goalkeeper Henry Troutman, who picked up his third shutout of the season. "We were ready for this game. It’s our rival and we were really hoping to play well and win. I’m really proud of the team."

The Spartans got on the board early when in the fifth minute, Fergason sprinted up the left side and scored on a low shot to the left corner. In the 28th minute, he played a give-and-go with freshman Ian Karren, scoring again.

Fergason is one of several underclassmen making an impact on the varsity squad and has been one of the team’s best offensive players.

“It’s huge,” Carrillo said. "He’s one of the smartest, hardest-working players that we have. Now he’s got to be even better as a teammate, but it’s big to have a freshman who can already contribute a whole lot and not wait for two or three years to do that."

Basis Flagstaff (2-2, 1-2 North) played the majority of the game without Evan Hofstetter, its top scorer and the fastest player on the field. He appeared to hurt his knee early in the first half. He came back in the final few minutes, but was limited.

With or without Hofstetter on the field, the Spartans still held the ball most of the contest, working the ball through the midfield and keeping it away from the Yeti.

Their play resulted in the ball being in Basis Flagstaff’s end throughout the match. Yeti goalkeeper Jack Engelthaler played valiantly, making several saves to keep the deficit as low as possible. But the Spartans’ strategy paid off, allowing just two shots on goal and scoring again in the 45th minute on a rocket by junior Isaac Finney.

“Our goal is always to possess, always to control the ball. We have the talent and depth to do it. My midfielders are very strong and confident, so that’s something we rely on,” Carrillo said. “It’s a team effort but today they were absolutely amazing. It’s something we’ve been working on, but it’s great when you can control the game like that.”

The Spartans have already matched last year’s win total and have more victories than any season since an 8-4 record in 2015. And there are still seven matches to play.

There are still a few tough contests remaining, including a road match at defending region champion Camp Verde on Oct. 11 and a season-ending home contest on Oct. 20 against Blue Ridge, which beat the Spartans 5-1 earlier in the year.

Northland Prep feels it is in solid shape moving forward, and has the opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in four years under Carrillo.

“We have a chance at state for the first time, so that would be amazing to keep winning and get there,” Troutman said.

The Spartans will host Holbrook on Friday at Sinagua Middle School for a 4 p.m. match.

Basis Flagstaff is still in contention for a postseason spot, with a favorable schedule remaining this season. The Yeti will visit Williams on Wednesday.