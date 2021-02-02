Northland Prep boys, girls basketball teams both lose to Sedona Red Rock at home

While it is his first year with the Spartans as varsity head coach, Brent Hanson has spent the last few years at other levels of the Northland Prep basketball program. From middle school to junior varsity, he has known the players for a few years. So, while some have struggled to get acclimated to teams, Hanson said that hasn't been a problem for him.

Rather, it's more just getting the on-the-court skills down instead of hyper-specific fundamentals like the girls team. While he doesn’t have the same issue that the girls do — working with non-basketball players — Hanson has a team looking to get on track after it was building under its old head coach.

The Spartans have a player that can carry the offense in guard Malakai Hanson, who scored a team-high 23 Tuesday night on some quick drives and acrobatic layups.

For the Spartans boys, Brent Hanson feels it’s a matter of time until the new roster starts putting together some wins and competitive games. He noted the team needs to find a way to flip the switch and get rolling when they step on the hardwood.

"I want our team to be defined by hard work and sportsmanship," he said. "I don't to be defined by our masks or how tired we are or our numbers."

The Spartans (0-3, 0-2 2A Central) are scheduled to travel to region opponent Scottsdale Prep (3-2, 2-0 2A Central) on Friday.

