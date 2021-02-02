Northland Prep boys, girls basketball teams both lose to Sedona Red Rock at home

The 2A Northland Prep boys and girls basketball teams couldn't get rolling in a pair of home losses to rival Sedona Red Rock at home.
Both teams have first-year head coaches and are trying to breathe some life into a program that hasn't seen a ton of wins over the last few seasons.
Scorpions 92, Spartans 14
The Spartans may not win a ton of games, but the building blocks are there for girls head coach Keillynee Martinez. It’s just time to start building.
But with the pandemic delaying the start of the season by a few months and potentially keeping some athletes at Northland Prep from playing, the building might take some more time.
There are moments when the Spartans athletes shine: like when Sydney Sventek, mostly known for her talent on the soccer field, reads a post feed and takes it nearly coast to coast for a bucket. But there are the rough parts: like Sventek losing her dribble and turning it right back over after making the clean read for a steal.
But the building blocks for Martinez are there. It's just about turning soccer, volleyball and cross country athletes into basketball players.
"We're kinda just playing with a lot of players that basketball is not their main sport," Martinez said. " ... I am so grateful for those players and that their parents allowed them to join the team. ... I would say I have just a couple players that are really basketball players; the rest are volleyball, cross country and soccer."
The Spartans were routed 92-14 at home Tuesday by 2A Central rival and region title contender Sedona Red Rock. The Spartans are 1-4 to open the season — 1-2 in the 2A Central — and have lost three in a row after a season-opening win over Desert Heights over two weeks ago.
Counting Tuesday’s lopsided loss, the past four games haven’t gone so smoothly for Northland Prep. The Spartans have lost each by at least 28 but have gone up against solid competition.
Martinez noted the challenges she has had to deal with stemming from the winter and pandemic-related cancellations and adjustments being made. She said, specifically, the on and off the teams dealt with early was especially difficult to work through.
The Spartans (1-4, 1-2 2A Central) are scheduled to next face Scottsdale Prep (4-1, 2-1 2A Central) on Friday in the Valley.
Scorpions 76, Spartans 59
A barrage from deep in the second all but doomed the Spartans against Sedona in the boys varsity game.
Sedona turned a single-digit game to a double-digit lead off a 3-point attack in the second. The Spartans kept things competitive for the most part but dug too large of a hole to climb out of in a home loss.
The Spartans are still searching for their first win of the year, losing three in a row — all by double digits.
While it is his first year with the Spartans as varsity head coach, Brent Hanson has spent the last few years at other levels of the Northland Prep basketball program. From middle school to junior varsity, he has known the players for a few years. So, while some have struggled to get acclimated to teams, Hanson said that hasn't been a problem for him.
Rather, it's more just getting the on-the-court skills down instead of hyper-specific fundamentals like the girls team. While he doesn’t have the same issue that the girls do — working with non-basketball players — Hanson has a team looking to get on track after it was building under its old head coach.
The Spartans have a player that can carry the offense in guard Malakai Hanson, who scored a team-high 23 Tuesday night on some quick drives and acrobatic layups.
For the Spartans boys, Brent Hanson feels it’s a matter of time until the new roster starts putting together some wins and competitive games. He noted the team needs to find a way to flip the switch and get rolling when they step on the hardwood.
"I want our team to be defined by hard work and sportsmanship," he said. "I don't to be defined by our masks or how tired we are or our numbers."
The Spartans (0-3, 0-2 2A Central) are scheduled to travel to region opponent Scottsdale Prep (3-2, 2-0 2A Central) on Friday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.