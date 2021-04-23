Northland Prep baseball fires up offense in 17-2 home victory over struggling Desert Heights Prep

“Today they kind of found their groove and obviously it worked its way down to the younger kids,” Schmidt said.

Despite the seemingly easy victory, Northland Prep trailed early. Freshman pitcher Jordan Donahue, a player Schmidt has been impressed with early in his high school baseball career, gave up two runs in the top of the opening inning, and the Spartans scored just one to trail 2-1 after the first.

But they responded with innings of four, seven and five runs to blow open the scoring in the second, third and fourth innings. That was all the offense Northland Prep would need.

Meanwhile, Donahue pitched three scoreless innings, striking out seven batters and giving up just two total hits. Sophomore Jerry Wilson pitched the final inning, keeping the scoreless streak going.

Schmidt said he was proud of Donahue’s effort on the mound.

“He has really played above what’s expected of him. For a freshman to come in and take control of the game is not something you expect to see all the time,” Schmidt said.