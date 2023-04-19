In his final weeks of varsity track and field, Northland Prep Academy senior Lukas Pico is balancing a lot.

He has a simple goal to end his athletic career on a high note.

“I just want to make it to state for an event and be able to enjoy the last moments in my senior year,” he said.

Pico is the defending Division IV champion in the boys high jump, leaping six feet, three inches at last year’s state meet. He also placed second in the 110-meter hurdles event with a time of 15.59, just .05 seconds from another gold medal.

While Pico earned the highlight of donning the gold medal and was building toward a bright future ahead, he also had a wrench thrown in his athletic career. He fractured his fibula at the end of the state meet in May.

The injury, to a player listed at 6-foot-5 on the Spartans boys basketball roster, took several months to heal, and limited his ability to compete in the summer and fall. He’d hoped that he could continue to train and earn a college scholarship in track and field following graduation.

Rather, he had to sit out for what he said “felt like forever,” and he made the tough decision that it would be too hard on his body to pursue track at the next level. With that choice made, he turned his focus to the remaining months of his senior year.

“It’s almost like starting over again. But when I made the decision, I told myself I just needed to take the steps and enjoy the process. It definitely wasn’t easy though, but it motivated me,” Pico said.

Pico was a solid contributor for the school's basketball team, averaging 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His point total, however, was down from 11.2 the season before. Though he admittedly wasn’t as productive, and the Spartans narrowly missed the 24-team 2A Conference play-in with a No. 27 ranking, the season gave him a chance to get back into running and jumping regularly.

“It definitely helped me warm up my body. I also got to be with that team one last time -- which I enjoyed,” he said.

Now that track and field is nearing the end of its season, with the Spartans set to compete in the state meet as a D-V program now, Pico is a valuable asset.

Coach Xavier Rodriguez called Pico one of the team’s best leaders, as well as a natural talent.

Pico’s skill and work ethic, despite his recent troubles, motivates the younger athletes.

“No matter what he does, he’s going to succeed. And I think that shows the team what’s possible,” Rodriguez said.

Now the balance is training enough to stay in shape and compete for the top of the D-V state meet -- and the newly introduced all-state meet in May -- while not re-aggravating the fracture and managing pain.

“We’re able to manage it and not push him to the point where he hurts it again knowing that with his natural ability he’ll be able to still score a lot of points,” Rodriguez said.

Pico’s overall future is far from dim. He’s set to attend the University of Arizona on an academic scholarship. He hasn’t chosen a major yet, but Rodriguez believes Pico will succeed in whatever he chooses to do.

For now, Pico is focused on doing his best in the final moments of his athletic career.

“I know these last few meets are my last ones, and it’s my last chance to go to state for any sport, so I’m trying to cherish it,” he said.

Northland Prep will compete in the Marauder Late Qualifier Friday at Mingus Union High School.