Northland Prep Academy volleyball extends win streak with victory over Falcons

The 13th-ranked 2A Conference Northland Prep Academy Spartans volleyball team swept the No. 38 North Pointe Prep Falcons, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15, to push their winning streak to 11 matches Wednesday at home.

The Spartans now hold a record of 12-5 (9-0 Central).

Spartans coach Corie Murphy said the win streak comes from the team's ability to work on different aspects and get better consistently.

“We just talk about improving every single game," she said. "Whether it's from practice to the next game or from one game to another, we always talk about improving on the last time we played. Before we play Monday, we’ll talk about two or three things we want to work on in that match."

Spartans junior outside hitter Miranda Greene started the first set with a service ace. A few rallies and unforced errors ended with a kill by Greene to make the score 7-3. Freshman Malia Turner was solid at the service line in set one, too. Starting with an ace to make the score 8-3, she continued adding pressure to the Falcons to reach a 15-4 lead.

The Falcons took the ball back momentarily, but a deep kill straight down the line from Greene changed the momentum back to the Spartans' favor at 17-6. A kill by Bella Moseng followed by an ace from junior defensive specialist Bella Berardi finished the set.

Moseng, a senior captain, leads the team as the middle blocker. Putting balls down offensively, playing defense, serving and being a key member in serve-receive rotations, she does it all.

“Our practice yesterday was focused on our free ball passing, our deep-ball coverage, and we tried to prepare for the unexpected. I think we came out on top, and just played our game,” Moseng said.

The Falcons were not ready to back down in the second set, gaining the lead for the first time and holding it until the Spartans tied it up at 7-7. A kill by Turner from the pin and a solo block from the Spartans’ other senior, Vanessa Faultner, added to Northland Prep's pressure on the Falcons.

The Spartans increased the gap to 14-8. Back-to-back kills from Moseng made the score 18-11. Back-to-back aces from junior setter Brooke Turner made the score 23-13. After a service error, the Falcons fought back with an ace from junior middle blocker Natalie Agsaulio and they continued to force errors on the Spartans' side. Adding a four-point run at 23-17, the Falcons had a communication error. Malia Turner finished the set with a kill to take a 2-0 match lead.

Murphy kept calm on the sideline, despite the Falcons' attempt to claim the victory late in the second set. Murphy did not call a timeout for the entirety of the match.

“I like to let them work through the game a little bit. We let up in the second set after a good first set, and I just wanted them to work through it,” she said.

The Spartans quickly set the tone in the third set, creating a gap at 7-2 with kill contributions from Moseng, junior opposite Caroline Jameson and Malia Turner. They kept rolling, increasing the lead to 19-10. A kill by Falcons junior outside hitter Alexandria Contreras granted the visitors a side-out at 20-12. But the Spartans won five of the next eight points and closed out the match.

The Spartans have three more region games left on their regular-season schedule.

“I hope we come out on top, play as a team and have a lot of fun together. I hope to go further in the state tournament this year,” Moseng said.

The Spartans will take on the Mountainside Wolves on Monday night at home after a rest from school, as NPA is on fall break this week.