Northland Prep Academy volleyball drops early lead, loses fifth straight to Kingman Academy

The Northland Prep Academy volleyball team won the first set but dropped the next three to Kingman Academy in at home on Thursday.

The Spartans (1-5, 1-0 Central) earned a 25-21 victory in the opening game, but the visiting Tigers proved they were too much for hosts to handle after winning the next three sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.

Spartans coach Corie Murphy said that despite letting go of the lead, she was not disappointed in her team's performance.

“I think we really battled; that was a tough team we have played,” Murphy said. “We wanted a challenging schedule and to play against a tough opponent, like Kingman Academy, who routinely competes at a higher level."

Both teams battled back and forth and Northland Prep had to catch up with Kingman Academy to make it a close match. At one point in the fourth set period, the host tied it at 12-12.

Tigers coach Annette McCord said she was satisfied with her team's performance despite the rough start out of the gates.

“They just come together and always work together," McCord said, "and they always have each other's back. They never put each other down and that's what helps them win games."

Tigers senior middle blocker Morgan Garrison explained how her teammates were able to regroup.

"I think we realized how NPA was going to play, so we stepped it up a little bit,” Garrison said. “We were able to get some good hits and that is what helped us win the game."

Murphy then explained what went wrong in Northland Prep's three straight match losses.

"We were out of shape to be honest,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that her servers have taken great effort to improve. The Spartans finished with nine aces. She also mentioned that her team needs to work on digging the tougher hitters to win matches.

Northland Prep was set to host Chino Valley for a Friday match.