Northland Prep Academy’s athletic director, Mike Elder, isn’t completely certain that there’s never been a Spartans girls basketball player who signed to play college basketball. But he knows it’s been many years, as he’s been around for a lot of them.

So, whether senior Heather Hayden’s signing ceremony was indeed Northland Prep’s first or not, it was still a special moment. Hayden signed Wednesday to play as a guard for the Point Park University Pioneers, an NAIA program in Pittsburgh.

NPA senior Heather Hayden signed to play college basketball at Point Park University, an NAIA school in Pittsburgh, during a ceremony today at the school pic.twitter.com/U8GtBUKySx — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 26, 2023

“It’s very exciting for me, and it’s a privilege. I’ve been looking forward to playing my whole life, since I started playing basketball. So to finally make that come true and everything is an honor,” Hayden said.

Hayden was an integral part of the Spartans the last four years, playing on the varsity team for each of them. She capped off her high school career by being part of the first Northland Prep team to boast a winning record since before the AIA started recording records on their website in 2011. This winter the Spartans went 10-8 (7-4 Central Region) and reached the 2A Conference play-in round. Hayden averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 steals per game.

The season was not just a thrilling end to Hayden’s high school playing days. It also, she believed, prepared her a bit more for college basketball.

“This year, I looked forward to every day and being able to help everyone and play well. This season was amazing, and I think it got me more ready,” she said.

Hayden’s confidence was also boosted from the support from her team.

“The last couple years have been great, you’re such a competitor,” Spartans coach Josee Deloretto said, looking in Hayden’s direction during Wednesday’s signing ceremony, “and the reputation at the school preceded you. I knew, coming in, the type of player and leader I was going to get to coach.”

Hayden’s been playing basketball most of her life. She also competed for the volleyball and track and field teams for a while, but decided around her junior year that she wanted to focus on basketball in order to obtain a roster spot in college.

That meant playing with club basketball teams in Phoenix, usually two or three times a week along with other travel for tournaments, and a rededication to the sport. She also started reaching out to college programs to gauge interest and find a future home.

Thus, Wednesday’s signing felt like the end to a years-long recruiting process.

“It was a relief to finally figure it out and know that I get to play, and seeing everyone come out and hear everything they said about me was really nice,” Hayden said.

Now done with high school athletics, Hayden is working on her strength and playing offseason basketball when she can. She wants to be ready to shine when she moves out East.

“I think it’s going to be more of a challenge and definitely more work,” she said, “but I think I’ve just got to prepare and be ready for it.”