Northland Prep Academy senior Reannan Butler has been a main cog in the improvement of the Spartans softball team in the past few seasons. Friday, she reaped one of the benefits, signing her letter of intent to play in college.

Butler, a longtime starting pitcher for Northland Prep, will play for the Division III Dickinson State Blue Hawks in Dickinson, North Dakota, next year.

She made the commitment during a ceremony in front of friends, family and coaches in Northland Prep's gymnasium.

NPA’s Reannan Butler is signing her letter of intent to play softball at Dickinson State today pic.twitter.com/T3O6nb17jZ — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) March 10, 2023

“It’s kind of scary but exciting. I’m ready for the next year and I’m looking forward to it,” Butler said.

Despite some of the team’s success in Butler’s career, including 2A Conference semifinal and quarterfinal appearances in the last two seasons respectively, Butler is the first player in manager Betty Dean’s eight-year tenure to sign to play at the next level.

Dean knew from the earliest moments of coaching Butler that she had a player who could excel.

“The first game of her freshman year, I knew right away that she had something that was really going to help benefit the team,” Dean said. “And she just continued to grow and get better.”

Butler experienced a shaky start to her varsity career, facing a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19 in her freshman year. But she kept improving and was a leader in assisting the Spartans to unprecedented success in the spring of 2021.

That year, the Spartans went to the 2A Conference semifinals for the first time in team history. They got there behind Butler’s excellent performance in the quarterfinal game. On May 8, 2021, she pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing just four hits and no walks in a 6-2 win over Morenci.

In 2022, her junior season, Butler continued to improve. She boasted a record of 9-3, striking out 104 batters across 79 innings as the Spartans went 17-5 and won the Central Region title at 8-0 before reaching the state tournament quarterfinals. Butler also was solid offensively, hitting for a .456 average and posting 26 RBIs.

Dean believes Butler’s all-around ability will lead her to success in North Dakota.

“She’s going to bring that skill, her consistency and her bat, and she’s one of the best pure hitters we’ve had,” Dean said.

Butler has played softball since third grade and said she’s dreamed of playing at the collegiate level since she found out college softball existed as a young kid.

Last year, after a solid junior season and summer campaign with her USA Athletics club team, the dream started feeling real.

“All these other coaches were asking me to come to their camps or see their teams and stuff, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually possible.’ And I felt like I could do it,” Butler said.

Butler’s success hasn’t slowed either. On Thursday, she pitched a four-inning perfect game in a 17-0 win at Sedona Red Rock, striking out 11 of the 12 batters she faced before the mercy rule set in.

The goal, Butler said, now that the signing is done is to succeed in her final varsity season.

The Spartans want to win their first state softball championship. She also hopes her signing can be the first in a string of commitments for Northland Prep players in the next few seasons.

“It’s exciting, but I know more people are going to sign in the future,” Butler said. “I hope my sister and my friends who are lower classes than me sign, too, and I can be here to see them sign in their ceremonies.”

The Spartans (2-1) are set to host their home opener against Round Valley on March 21.