Northland Prep Academy graduate Mia Blair signs college soccer letter at ceremony Thursday

Originally, she knew little about Wheaton. A teacher, however, recommended the school to her, mentioning its soccer success. Seeing that the team has a successful history -- the Thunder have won three D-III national championships since 2004 and reached the third round of the tournament in its last season -- and that it fit academically, Blair figured there could be no harm in reaching out.

Wheaton, she said, was thrilled with her highlight tape and was very adamant that she should come. It took her “a really long time” to make a decision, but finally felt she would fit in well with the Thunder.

“They were super patient while I took time to see if there were better options, and it took me a year for my response, but they wanted to make sure that this was where the Lord wanted me. And it is. So they were making fun of me a little bit for waiting that long, but they said they’re really excited to have me,” Blair said.

Michael Blair, Mia’s father and the co-coach of Northland Prep girls soccer, said the process of her becoming a college soccer player began much further back than simply her junior year of high school. He could see she had unique talent even as a young kid. He noticed her expansive vision on the field, noting that she often would make passes at angles he could not even see from the sideline.