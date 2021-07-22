Northland Prep Academy graduate Mia Blair signs college soccer letter at ceremony Thursday

Northland Prep Academy graduate Mia Blair signed to play to Wheaton College, an NCAA Division III program in Wheaton, Illinois, on Thursday in front of teammates, coaches, friends, family and more during a ceremony at Sinagua Middle School.
Blair, one of the Spartans’ top players in four consecutive 2A Conference state championships in girls soccer, ended her high school career with plenty of accolades. She was named the player of the year in the 2A three of her four seasons, led the United States in assists in 2019 (37) and won 60 consecutive games when she was healthy, just to name a few of them.
Northland Prep’s player-led youth camp took a break from its play Thursday morning, sitting the dozens of young players down on the Sinagua field to watch Blair sign.
She is the first Northland Prep girls soccer player to commit to a college soccer program. She hoped her signing ceremony would inspire the youth behind her to follow their own athletic dreams.
“It’s awesome coming from a small town and a small school that I can hopefully encourage these kids that, if they want, they can do it. They can play a different sport, or whatever they want, they can play college sports. It’s obviously hard and takes a lot of work, but if you keep at it you can make it,” Blair said.
The signing was the culmination of a near two-year process. Blair began reaching out to college soccer programs in her junior year at Northland Prep. She put together a mass email, including a highlight reel, her high school statistics and more, sending it to coaches at college soccer programs across the country.
Originally, she knew little about Wheaton. A teacher, however, recommended the school to her, mentioning its soccer success. Seeing that the team has a successful history -- the Thunder have won three D-III national championships since 2004 and reached the third round of the tournament in its last season -- and that it fit academically, Blair figured there could be no harm in reaching out.
Wheaton, she said, was thrilled with her highlight tape and was very adamant that she should come. It took her “a really long time” to make a decision, but finally felt she would fit in well with the Thunder.
“They were super patient while I took time to see if there were better options, and it took me a year for my response, but they wanted to make sure that this was where the Lord wanted me. And it is. So they were making fun of me a little bit for waiting that long, but they said they’re really excited to have me,” Blair said.
Michael Blair, Mia’s father and the co-coach of Northland Prep girls soccer, said the process of her becoming a college soccer player began much further back than simply her junior year of high school. He could see she had unique talent even as a young kid. He noticed her expansive vision on the field, noting that she often would make passes at angles he could not even see from the sideline.
More than just skill on the field and in school, the father was impressed with his daughter and offensive leader’s tenacity through her journey in selecting a college program.
“I think the hardest thing was, with COVID, the recruiting process wasn’t easy, with talking to coaches and everything. She was OK playing for a smaller school, as long as it was the right environment and had the right teammates. We encouraged her a little bit, but she owned the process and kept at it,” he said.
Mia Blair is in the last few weeks of her summer, working in the maintenance department at her old high school, before heading to Wheaton. When Blair gets there, she hopes she can add to the team’s offense immediately, whether scoring herself or assisting other shooters as she has done so well in the past.
“They said that’s what they need more of, obviously you always do, because that’s how you win games,” she said.
But, on a sunny, July morning, Blair took in a moment with several dozen young kids, six siblings, coaches, family, friends and more to simply bask in her accomplishments. Michael Blair said her impact could live on in the young players that come after her.
“The kids can hopefully be inspired, and hopefully if they have some aspirations as well to play in college,” Michael Blair said. “The kids were great and really attentive, and a lot of the older girls kind of hold her as a role model because of the way she plays and carries herself and treats people, so it was fun to see how they reacted.”