For the fifth time in six years, the Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team is coming into the fall season as the reigning champion.

And the Spartans are aiming to recapture title glory yet again with a new look.

Last year, Northland Prep ran through its schedule with an overall fall record of 14-0 (5-0 Central Region) and beat Chino Valley, 2-0, in the championship round on Oct. 29. It was the Spartans’ fifth title and sixth straight appearance in a state tournament championship match under co-coaches Keith Hovis and Michael Blair.

Blair has seen improvement from some of the younger players and hopes for even more growth. Part of that hope is because winning again won’t be as easy as just running back the same group.

The Spartans graduated just four seniors from last year’s team. However, that group included three all-conference players, one being conference player of the year Hannah Petrucci.

Someone needs to make up for that lost production.

“The sophomore and junior classes have done a really good job. Now we just need some game changers to step up,” Blair said.

The Spartans will also need to make up for the production of an impactful player who hasn’t even graduated or switched teams yet.

Senior Campbell Blair tore her ACL during a recent exhibition match and will be out for the season. She would have been the returning leader in points (62) with 19 goals and a team-high 24 assists — including two in the championship game — in 2022. She was also set to be one of the emotional and vocal leaders on the field.

Campbell is scheduled to have surgery on her knee in the next few days. She will not be able to play, but hopes to still help the team succeed however she can.

“I’m still a captain. So I have to lead by example, and sort of coach but also be a peer and friend. It’s going to be interesting to find that balance,” she said.

Rather than sulk about losing one of their top players, the Spartans are rallying around Campbell, who outwardly appears to be handling the injury well.

“I don’t remember playing soccer without Campbell,” senior Mollie Donahoe said. “And I’m already motivated as it is, but part of me just wants to win everything for Campbell. A lot of us are feeling like we want to give it all we have because we’re missing her.”

Michael Blair has seen that mindset throughout other members of the roster, too.

“I’ve seen a couple of them kind of change their mindset. They see how rough it is that we lost her, but I think they’re willing to step up and try to make up for that,” he said.

The Spartans begin play with an exhibition tournament on Aug. 18 in Payson. The competition will see them play four matches across two days, including matchups against Chino Valley and Snowflake, which both made the playoffs last season.

The start is much earlier than usual. Last year, the Spartans didn’t play their first match until Sept. 6. The schedule means that the team has had to expedite its training process.

So far, though, the Spartans feel pleasantly surprised about their form.

“I kind of expected us to be a little bit behind at this point. But doing all the drills and simulating what we’re trying to do in the games, it’s nice to see that we’re already doing some good stuff. There will be tweaks, but those will come later on,” Donahoe said.

Michael Blair echoed the sentiment, feeling like the Spartans’ overall depth and talent will help start fast.

“We scrimmaged ourselves last Friday, and I was glad to see how conditioned they were. The captains lead that in the summer, and you’re seeing it pay off so that we can start getting into some more advanced things,” he said.

Northland Prep will play its first matches on Aug. 18 and 19 in the Girls Longhorn Invitational in Payson, and the Spartans will host Show Low on Aug. 22 at Sinagua Middle School for the official home opener.