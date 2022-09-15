Northland Prep Academy girls soccer dominates Holbrook for mercy-rule victory at Sinagua Middle School

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team kept its undefeated start to the regular season alive with a mercy-rule victory over Holbrook, 9-0, at Sinagua Middle School on Wednesday.

Senior Hannah Petrucci opened the scoring for the Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Central) in the fifth minute to take a 1-0 lead, starting a rapid run of goals. Northland Prep scored three more times in the next five minutes, and it led 4-0 in the 10th minute. The Spartans scored four more times in the first half, led by Petrucci’s four goals and two assists, and added one more in the second half to win in just 60 minutes of play.

The match was Northland Prep’s best output, especially offensively, of the season so far. Junior Campbell Blair, who finished with a goal and two assists, said playing well has provided a confidence boost.

“I just really liked seeing how our formations and what we’re doing in practice really transferred onto the field. Getting better and seeing how we’re getting better really helps the morale of the team,” she said.

“It showed that what we’re doing is working,” added Spartans co-coach Keith Hovis. “We’re doing all the things we’re supposed to, and we know who our main players are that are going to finish and score and make the plays.”

After scoring eight goals in 28 minutes of play, they knocked the ball around a bit and did not head directly toward goal like they had done until that point. But the scoring for Petrucci was not done. It just was a different Petrucci sister -- freshman Tessa Petrucci -- who got on the board. In the second half, already up the eight goals they needed to win at the 60-minute mark, the Spartans drew a foul in the box. Tessa Petrucci buried the penalty kick into the right corner of the goal.

Now the Spartans are turning their attention to what could prove the most important match of the regular season. Northland Prep is set to visit the Chino Valley Cougars on Tuesday.

The Cougars defeated the Spartans in the championship match of this past weekend’s Chino Cup Soccer Tournament, and knocked off the Spartans, 1-0, in last year’s state title match.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will be in solid position to claim the Central Region crown and will have the best claim at the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in November.

The match will be an early test for how much the Spartans have improved this season, with real stakes on the line rather than that of an exhibition tournament contest. It has emotional stakes as well.

“It’s really important because of our rivalry with them, but we also need to prove we can play and win against them. So it’s going to mean a lot for us,” Blair said.

The Spartans are hopeful their run of great form this week, including a 5-2 victory over St. Johns and Wednesday’s match, bodes well for them. If the Spartans clean up some mistakes on the ball, they believe they have a chance at a tough road win.

“We just turn the ball over too much. If we cut turnovers in half we can beat every team in the state because that means more opportunities and the girls will capitalize on them,” Hovis said.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Cougars is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m.