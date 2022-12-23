Northland Prep Academy boys hoops hoping to become playoff presence with young squad

With a new, tough Central Region, a younger squad than usual and many difficult games left on the schedule, the Northland Prep Academy boys basketball team has several challenges ahead in the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Spartans hold a record of 1-2 (1-0 Central) highlighted in the early goings by a region road win over Basis Phoenix, 56-21, on Dec. 13. As it stands, the Spartans have just two seniors who average more than a point per game, and are building with a team that is relatively inexperienced.

Northland Prep is taking the remaining days of the holiday break to practice, preparing for the meat of the region schedule coming up in January. With the current group, coach Brent Hanson believes the Spartans can keep getting better and compete for a postseason berth in the 2A Conference state tournament.

The NPA boys basketball team is taking advantage of winter break to get some practices in before the meat of the schedule in January pic.twitter.com/euHZXFCGZp — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) December 21, 2022

“Our goal is to get to the second round of the playoffs. That’s been my goal here and it’s unwavering. We want to hit the ground running after this break, and I told the guys that we have the team to do it,” Hanson said.

Sophomore Colton Andersen, who leads the Spartans with an average of 20.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game so far this season, said he has seen some drastic improvement in the past few weeks.

“From last year the younger kids have grown and really gotten into their roles, and into a position where they can be trusted and play well and be comfortable,” Andersen said. “With the skill that we have, and such a young team, we’re just going to do the best with the talent we have, and try to keep building.”

“We have a lot more individual talent that can carry throughout, and you see that on the court,” added junior Henry Troutman.

Part of that growth began in the summer. The Spartans played 28 exhibition games, mostly in June, to prepare for the winter. It was the most Hanson’s group has been able to do since 2020, and he believes the time spent has paid dividends.

The Spartans came into the season with a pretty clear idea of what their identity would be on the court. The defense, formed around the team’s quickness and rim protection from senior Lukas Pico in the paint, could prove the key to success.

With more talent in the newly formed Central Region there are plenty of postseason-worthy programs the Spartans will have to play on a regular basis. To thwart them, the Spartans would do well to force turnovers and misses to get easy shots on the other end.

“We know that, compared to some other teams, that we don’t always have as much individual skill, but if we bring the defensive end then we can get stops and get in transition and beat them there,” Andersen said.

There have been sparks of greatness, both in practice and games, Hanson said. However, he said he believes the Spartans need to pick up one signature win in order for the momentum really to fall their way.

“I just don’t know if they believe it yet. I think it’s going to take beating one of the top teams. I know they look at the schedule and say, ‘This is a team we probably will lose against,’ but if we can win one of those games I think they’ll really start to have faith,” Hanson said.

Northland Prep will play the first of three consecutive road games with a contest at Chino Valley on Dec. 5.