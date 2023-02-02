Both the Northland Prep Academy girls and boys basketball teams defeated Glendale Prep Wednesday in Flagstaff.

The No. 28-ranked 2A Conference Northland Prep girls (8-6, 5-3 Central Region) capped off an amazing comeback against 10th-ranked Glendale Prep and pulled off a 48-40 win in an overtime thriller.

Kyra Scott hit a shot with mere seconds on the clock, down two, to send the game to overtime. The Spartans dominated in the extra period to secure the victory.

Spartans coach Josee Deloretto said she was impressed with her team's late effort.

“By the time we got to the fourth quarter, our girls realized that they knew they had them,” Deloretto said. “They gave it their all and did what we asked them to do, and that is how they pulled off the win."

From the start of the game both the Spartans and the Griffins were sluggish. There were also a lot of turnovers from both sides. As a result the Griffins took a 10-8 lead at the end of the first period.

In the second period, the Spartans made some effort to keep the game close. The Griffins, however, played solid defense to prevent the Spartans from getting ahead. Northland Prep kept it close but trailed 18-15 at halftime.

In the third period both, the Spartans and the Griffins turned the game into a slugfest as both teams continued to play physical defense. The Griffins had several chances to pull ahead, but several missed 3-pointers allowed the Spartans to stick around. The Griffins led 27-25 after three quarters.

The game remained close down the stretch. The Griffins maintained a 34-36 lead with only 24.8 seconds left in the contest.

However, Northland Prep's Heather Hayden stole the ball from Glendale Prep with 4.2 second left on the clock, and Scott tied the game at 36-36 before the buzzer.

“All I was thinking was that I have to make this shot and I did,” Scott said. “It was pure relief and we pushed the game to overtime."

She added: “This is such a big game and we had the motivation and the passion to keep going. We came together as a team and that is why we were able to come out on top."

Both Scott and Hayden were able to dominate the overtime period by scoring and playing solid defense. Hayden said the win was necessary for the Spartans' playoff hopes.

“I thought that we really came together as a family and we worked well together under pressure and it was a big win for us,” Hayden said. “We really wanted it so we stepped up the entire game and worked together really well."

Northland Prep was set to visit Phoenix Christian for a Thursday game.

Following suit

For Spartans senior Lukas Pico, there is no better feeling than finally getting a win over rival Glendale Prep. No. 27 Northland Prep (8-5, 5-3 Central) celebrated a 43-38 win on their home floor by ending their long drought against the No. 19 Griffins.

“When I first came to this program in my freshman year, we had not beaten Glendale Prep in two years,” Pico said.

The Spartans did just about everything right from the start and took 16-6 lead at the of the first period. Coach Brent Hanson said his players made everything go their way.

“It all came together. This is a tough team that we played in our region, a team we have been gunning for all season long,” Hanson said. “We did a lot of things right by limiting our turnovers, and our boys were ready for it and they played extremely well,"

Going into the second period the Griffins fought back and made the game close, closing the gap to 24-20 at halftime.

They took over toward the end of the third quarter, securing a 32-29 lead at the end of the period.

The Spartans, however, took a 42-38 lead with just a minute left to go.

However the Griffins fouled Spartans junior Henry Troutman to put him at the free-throw line. Troutman missed both free throws but the Spartans quickly got the ball back and Troutman drew another foul. He hit one of the two foul shots to seal the win.

“I am incredibly impressed with our team and we showed up,” Troutman said. “However, I need to practice more on my free throws and bring my shooting percentage up."

Spartans point guard Colton Andersen said Wednesday's game was one to remember.

“I think it is a great win. It has been a long time since we have beaten Glendale Prep,” Anderson said. “This is a motivational win for us that will take us to the end of the season."

Anderson also said that the team had a great game plan to finish off the win.

“Our goal was to keep the turnovers down," he said, "and keep the defense up, because we know if we can stop them on defense, we can break fast on offense."