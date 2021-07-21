Northern Arizona's new director of operations brings wealth of experience to Flagstaff

“When I encounter a situation that I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, what's happening?' I'll just take myself back to the bubble. Adaptability is one of the biggest things in being a director of operations, you have to be adaptable. You have to be versatile, just ready for anything. And I think that's why I'm a good fit for this role and hopefully can be a good fit for the team,” Besinaiz said.

All of her vast experience led her to the next full-time position, and Northern Arizona, with its upward trajectory in talent and welcoming environment, was enticing.

She also admired Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne’s style, perceiving Payne as a leader who cared about more than just the athletes’ performance on the court.

“She, from day one, seemed very genuine and had a good aura about her,” Besinaiz said of her new coworker.

Now, settling in Flagstaff and finding her spot within the staff, Besinaiz is focused on her new role. Success on and off the court is her main goal, but tangentially she hopes to be, from a distance, a sort of quasi-role model for kids who want to be involved with sports, but prefers to stand back and give others the spotlight.