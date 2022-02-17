Northern Arizona women's hoops plays complete game in win over Portland State

Just about everything went right for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women’s basketball team Thursday night in a 94-66 rout of Portland State at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks outdid the Vikings in nearly every important statistic and held a comfortable lead the entire contest. After losing every game to the Vikings since 2015, the Lumberjacks (12-11, 9-6 Big Sky) completed a regular-season sweep of two games over Portland State this year.

The win filled with some of Northern Arizona’s best overall execution on both ends of the floor was a confidence booster as the end of the regular season approaches and the Lumberjacks prepare for a tough three-game road trip.

“We’re capable of a lot of things, and I think we just sometimes need to see that play out in a game situation,” coach Loree Payne said.

Northern Arizona took over the game late in the first half and led 52-23 after two quarters, due in part to excellent defense. They forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter and 12 overall in the half courtesy of a relentless full-court press that caused chaos and errant passes.

The Lumberjacks were efficient on the offensive end as well, especially in the second quarter, hitting 12 of their 15 shot attempts.

“Our full-court press, when we are working together as one unit, is tough. It’s tough to be able to get through,” Payne said.

She added: “They just really struggled breaking that press. I think it created some really great offensive opportunities for us and easy baskets, and so it’s something that we’ve wanted to do."

Scoring seemed to come easy for the hosts against Portland State’s 2-3 zone, with slashers finding their way to the bucket for layup attempts. The Lumberjacks shot 58% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range, though they only needed to attempt 11 from the outside. Of the 13 players that took the floor, 12 scored, and Northern Arizona dished 21 total assists. Seven of those came from guard Regan Schenck, who added seven points and seven rebounds to boot.

She said Northern Arizona was doing well to get in transition, especially off of solid defensive possessions.

“We’ve been practicing a lot the last week on pushing tempo,” Schenck said. "In the beginning of the season I was not pushing as much as we were capable of -- because we have a lot of fast players on our team. So I think just having the whole team running with me, it makes things so easy"

Guard Lauren Orndoff was a beneficiary of the team’s efficient offensive performance, scoring a team-high 20 points on 80% shooting.

“I realized the season’s coming to an end, so I’m just trying to play loose and play confidently. And that’s just what I’ve been focusing on, and it’s been working out,” Orndoff said.

The Lumberjacks finished a three-game homestand with the statement victory and will now play three consecutive road contests before finishing the regular season with back-to-back home games. The first two games on the road trip come against the top two teams in the Big Sky in Idaho State and Southern Utah. The third is against Weber State, which gave Northern Arizona a scare on Dec. 2 in a win the Lumberjacks pulled out, 83-79, at the Rolle Activity Center.

A solid performance in the next few contests could put the Lumberjacks in position for one of the top seeds in the upcoming conference tournament. They will hope Thursday’s performance is an indicator of things to come.

“So I feel like this was a really turning point for us,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks will visit Southern Utah on Monday in Cedar City, Utah. The Thunderbirds defeated Northern Arizona, 70-61, in Flagstaff on Dec. 8.

