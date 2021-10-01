Northern Arizona volleyball's grind paying off as team starts conference slate with 3 straight sweeps

The Lumberjacks want to be the kind of team that wears opponents down.

“That’s what we are going for," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said of his volleyball team, which has started its Big Sky Conference slate with three straight sweeps. "We want to be the most consistent team in any gym, and the hardest-working team. Not the flashiest team, but the hardest-working team. The one that wears you out through the entire match."

Northern Arizona's hard work has been paying off after the team faced various challenges during its season-starting stretch of nonconference play. During nonconference play, the Lumberjacks started 2021 with four consecutive losses and saw three total matches canceled due to inclement weather at the time in the areas they were set to play in.

Now the Lumberjacks own a 5-7 overall record and 4-2 mark at home, and have risen to the top of the Big Sky.

The credit goes to the players keeping their chins up after taking a few blows.

“What’s great is the team just remained optimistic through all of that," Murphy said. "We had a lot of tough matches, and where to they were always competitive but just a little bit short over and over again. And to their credit, they just kept pushing. Now we’re starting to see the benefits from that.”