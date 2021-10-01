Northern Arizona volleyball's grind paying off as team starts conference slate with 3 straight sweeps

The Lumberjacks want to be the kind of team that wears opponents down.
“That’s what we are going for," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said of his volleyball team, which has started its Big Sky Conference slate with three straight sweeps. "We want to be the most consistent team in any gym, and the hardest-working team. Not the flashiest team, but the hardest-working team. The one that wears you out through the entire match."
Northern Arizona's hard work has been paying off after the team faced various challenges during its season-starting stretch of nonconference play. During nonconference play, the Lumberjacks started 2021 with four consecutive losses and saw three total matches canceled due to inclement weather at the time in the areas they were set to play in.
Now the Lumberjacks own a 5-7 overall record and 4-2 mark at home, and have risen to the top of the Big Sky.
The credit goes to the players keeping their chins up after taking a few blows.
“What’s great is the team just remained optimistic through all of that," Murphy said. "We had a lot of tough matches, and where to they were always competitive but just a little bit short over and over again. And to their credit, they just kept pushing. Now we’re starting to see the benefits from that.”
Murphy said his team is becoming the kind that makes opponents start to doubt themselves. He said they are getting better at achieving that by staying aggressive on serves and keeping their opponent's hitting percentage down, both key parts of making sure opposing offenses never feel 100% about their system, game plan and what they are doing on the court during matches.
"This team is starting to look like that," Murphy said.
Northern Arizona, which now enters the tougher stretch of its current four-match road trip this weekend, currently sits in a tie in the conference with Montana in service aces per set at 1.67. Meanwhile, they are one of the top teams at limiting opponents in effective attacking, only allowing .092 clip across the first three Big Sky matches.
Northern Arizona swept Idaho, Eastern Washington and Southern Utah to spark its current three-match win streak. Idaho never scored more than two points off serve against Northern Arizona, while Eastern Washington did once and Southern Utah did just three times.
Murphy said the Lumberjacks have been good at getting the first ball down for side-outs thanks to improved serve-receive, keeping opponents from finding rhythm. He also said his players no longer panic of make bad decisions, such as forcing uncharacteristic plays, during rallies.
“We do have this realization that if we do get into a rally and we let the defense handle it, than we can win points in a lot of different ways," Murphy added.
That wasn't the case early in the season. And despite making strides as a team, Murphy said the Lumberjacks know they have a lot more improving to do.
The Lumberjacks get a chance to measure up to some tough squads, starting with Northern Colorado on the road Saturday for a 5 p.m. match. After taking on Northern Colorado, Northern Arizona stays on the road to face Sacramento State Thursday and Portland State the following Saturday.
Northern Colorado holds a 3-0 Big Sky record as well, and has only dropped one set this season.
“This is a really good stretch for us and coming at the right time for us," Murphy said. "We have coming up some really strong opponents, and we have to go on the road and prove some things.”
