Northern Arizona volleyball offense starting to click heading into home tourney

Although the parts of the engine are now there, the Lumberjacks now need to figure out how to make it fire on all cylinders.

And getting that elusive win is expected to be a big boost for the team as well.

The canceled matches didn't help when it came to getting into the win column. Northern Arizona missed out on facing Michigan, another powerhouse squad, while at the LSU tournament. Then ensuing the match against Nicholls State, a team that went 2-11 in the spring season, was nixed. The last match the Lumberjacks were set to play also was scratched as well, and it was against a Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns squad Northern Arizona swept in 2019.

Murphy acknowledge that a win by now would help his team get more confidence, but added that he knows the victories will come.

“At the same time, we are making so much progress and the team recognizes it," Murphy said.

The goals moving forward are to keep improving, play at a higher level and stay steady on each point.

Northern Arizona takes on UC Davis to start its annual tourney at 11:30 a.m. Friday. With a victory in 2018, Northern Arizona holds a 2-1 all-time record against UC Davis, which enters the weekend with a 3-3 record.