Northern Arizona volleyball offense starting to click heading into home tourney

Sitting at 0-4 to start the season "hurts a little bit" for the Northern Arizona volleyball team.
Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy admitted that not having a win under the belt so far this season and missing out on canceled matches didn't make for the smoothest start of the season.
But Murphy isn't overly concerned with the numbers produced so far as his young team navigates a challenging start of the season loaded with non-conference tests.
“We know that the challenges are real, and it’s important for us to just step back and recognized the progress from our team," he said prior to the start of his team's Tuesday practice in Rolle Activity Center, where Northern Arizona will play this weekend to open the home schedule with the Lumberjack Classic.
Northern Arizona started the season with a 3-0 loss to Florida State, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16. Lumberjacks junior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen finished the match with a double-double, posting 11 kills of the team's total 21 and as many digs, but she hit .080.
Murphy said that as his team went into two-a-days before the start of the regular season there were questions about where offense would come from. Although Jacobsen returned to the team, production was lost in the form of Heaven Harris, who was a force on the right side.
During the Florida State match, Murphy said, Northern Arizona "looked like an inexperienced team." The next match against LSU, despite being a 3-1 loss, looked better.
Jacobsen finished the LSU match with 16 kills, hitting .186. Meanwhile, sophomore outside hitter Lyla Hollis and freshman opposite hitter Sophia Wadsworth both added eight kills, with the latter hitting .583 a day after tallying just three kills at a -.083 clip against the Seminoles.
“We are seeing all of these players grow and take advantage of these situations playing great teams and improving themselves,” Murphy said.
Despite the schedule stalling due to hurricane precautions in place at the time during Northern Arizona's trip to Louisiana, the progress on offense kept trending upward. Hollis finished the 3-1 loss against Stephen F. Austin, a team that went 31-2 overall in 2019, with 14 kills and just three hitting errors. Then, with Jacobsen out of the lineup resting her shoulder, Hollis produced a career-high 15 kills across four sets on a .205 clip in a 3-1 loss to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.
Now Murphy has some answers to the questions present at the very start of the season.
“I feel what I am seeing is several players on the team responding to that and growing into roles where we can count on them for offense in particular," he said.
Although the parts of the engine are now there, the Lumberjacks now need to figure out how to make it fire on all cylinders.
And getting that elusive win is expected to be a big boost for the team as well.
The canceled matches didn't help when it came to getting into the win column. Northern Arizona missed out on facing Michigan, another powerhouse squad, while at the LSU tournament. Then ensuing the match against Nicholls State, a team that went 2-11 in the spring season, was nixed. The last match the Lumberjacks were set to play also was scratched as well, and it was against a Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns squad Northern Arizona swept in 2019.
Murphy acknowledge that a win by now would help his team get more confidence, but added that he knows the victories will come.
“At the same time, we are making so much progress and the team recognizes it," Murphy said.
The goals moving forward are to keep improving, play at a higher level and stay steady on each point.
Northern Arizona takes on UC Davis to start its annual tourney at 11:30 a.m. Friday. With a victory in 2018, Northern Arizona holds a 2-1 all-time record against UC Davis, which enters the weekend with a 3-3 record.
Arizona State, also at 3-3, is the host's double-header nightcap Friday in Rolle, with the match set for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The Lumberjacks and Sun Devils last met in 2018, with ASU getting the 3-1 win to extend its lead in the all-time series record to 43-6.
Northern Arizona will wrap up the tourney with 1-4 Utah State, a program that has yet to defeat the Lumberjacks in the teams' three total meetings.
“When we are in control, we’re playing the game well. It doesn’t matter who is across from us, we are executing and scoring and things are working really well," Murphy said. "But we have times when we drift away from that a little bit more than we want to. So it’s just about locking in more."
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.