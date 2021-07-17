Northern Arizona volleyball camps impact young players

Volleyballs flew all throughout the Rolle Activity Center Friday morning as dozens of high school volleyball players from throughout the Southwest crowded the gym working on their skills as part of one of Northern Arizona's volleyball camps this summer.

Lumberjack volleyball coach Ken Murphy hosted the group of advanced high school players at Northern Arizona’s facilities to help them improve their games and get a small taste of what playing might be like at the college level.

Having done camps in various fashions since he took over as coach years ago, Murphy said it is “incredibly rewarding” to see the development of the high school players, even over just three days of training.

“You kind of just forget. They come in with so much enthusiasm to learn, so much enthusiasm to be at NAU and around our players. Their faces light up when they come in the gym, and then you see some kids get a lot better over a few days,” Murphy said.

At the beginning of each drill, Murphy emphasized a particular shot or sequence he wanted to see drilled for several minutes. Then, the girls broke off into small groups to work on the fundamentals of what he asked for.