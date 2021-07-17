Northern Arizona volleyball camps impact young players

Volleyballs flew all throughout the Rolle Activity Center Friday morning as dozens of high school volleyball players from throughout the Southwest crowded the gym working on their skills as part of one of Northern Arizona's volleyball camps this summer.
Lumberjack volleyball coach Ken Murphy hosted the group of advanced high school players at Northern Arizona’s facilities to help them improve their games and get a small taste of what playing might be like at the college level.
Having done camps in various fashions since he took over as coach years ago, Murphy said it is “incredibly rewarding” to see the development of the high school players, even over just three days of training.
“You kind of just forget. They come in with so much enthusiasm to learn, so much enthusiasm to be at NAU and around our players. Their faces light up when they come in the gym, and then you see some kids get a lot better over a few days,” Murphy said.
At the beginning of each drill, Murphy emphasized a particular shot or sequence he wanted to see drilled for several minutes. Then, the girls broke off into small groups to work on the fundamentals of what he asked for.
It was not just Murphy and the coaching staff who led the high school players in drills, either. Players from Northern Arizona’s roster -- many of them already in Flagstaff to do some captain-led training -- offered words of advice or constructive critiques of form. Even more, Murphy said the college players serve as role models for the campers. They are examples of what improvement could lead to, should the high school players heed the coaching they receive.
The college athletes seemed to understand their role, too.
“They know these young players look up to them. And they take that really seriously,” Murphy said.
Beside the joy of helping younger girls, many of whom the Northern Arizona players can relate to, Murphy said his college athletes actually could utilize the time spent coaching to improve their own skills.
“I always say that the best way for someone to get better at volleyball is to coach a camp. Once you start talking about it, you start applying it to yourself a little bit more. When you’re demonstrating a skill, you want it to be right, so you work on it a little more,” he said.
The series of volleyball summer camps -- Northern Arizona scheduled four for different skill levels up until early August -- can also lead to future Lumberjack volleyball fans, who can feel a connection with the players and feel part of the culture.
Most importantly, though, Murphy said as a coach, he smiles thinking about the numerous volleyball players he has had at least a little bit of an impact on.
“I’m just a teacher. When you see someone really learn something and feel good about it, it doesn’t matter how long you know them, it is what you want as a teacher. That’s what I like to see most here,” he said.