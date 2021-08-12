Northern Arizona soccer preparing to make up for lost championship opportunity

Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw acknowledged that the team’s style will have to change slightly, as it is no longer the same core leading the roster. But, she said, the mindset of her players improved over stressful circumstances.

The players back on the roster, flanked by a crop of talented newcomers, will have the players in a great headspace, she believes.

And, after a year of playing on Flagstaff High School’s field due to the weather, it will be a nice change to be back on campus in the team’s stadium.

“Being able to get back to our environment, it just helps everyone be a lot more comfortable. But I have to say I did enjoy the adversity we faced last year because it helped our team be stronger,” Louw said.

With returning players at a variety of positions, Louw predicts that her team will have an all-around strength, allowing her to call on different units to produce in specific game situations.

“Our attacking group is really strong, but defensively we have really created a solid back line where we can rotate some players in there, so I can’t pinpoint one area that will be best,” she said.