Northern Arizona soccer preparing to make up for lost championship opportunity

Northern Arizona’s soccer spring season ended in a bit of confusion. Now, the Lumberjacks are attempting to make up for a conference championship they believed could have been rightly theirs. Northern Arizona began its preseason practices for the upcoming campaign in early August.
The Lumberjacks won their final match played -- a 1-0 victory over Idaho in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Championship tournament -- and boasted a 7-2-1 record, but were forced to forfeit the title game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Senior forward Madison Montgomery, who scored the lone goal in the Idaho match, said the returning players think frequently about that outcome. Northern Arizona figured it could compete and maybe win against Montana, which claimed the conference title and the subsequent NCAA tournament berth because of the forfeit. Thus, Montgomery said the team already has a “championship attitude” to try to make up for lost time.
“For everybody, since that happened to us in the championship, it was like we were able to use the anger and frustration from that to pick back up and try to get back there and more,” she said.
Not everybody on the last squad is back for more, though. The Lumberjacks graduated seniors who produced on all parts of the field and brought in 13 newcomers -- freshmen and transfers -- who will compete for playing time and push the former starters.
Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw acknowledged that the team’s style will have to change slightly, as it is no longer the same core leading the roster. But, she said, the mindset of her players improved over stressful circumstances.
The players back on the roster, flanked by a crop of talented newcomers, will have the players in a great headspace, she believes.
And, after a year of playing on Flagstaff High School’s field due to the weather, it will be a nice change to be back on campus in the team’s stadium.
“Being able to get back to our environment, it just helps everyone be a lot more comfortable. But I have to say I did enjoy the adversity we faced last year because it helped our team be stronger,” Louw said.
With returning players at a variety of positions, Louw predicts that her team will have an all-around strength, allowing her to call on different units to produce in specific game situations.
“Our attacking group is really strong, but defensively we have really created a solid back line where we can rotate some players in there, so I can’t pinpoint one area that will be best,” she said.
Many of the coaches in the Big Sky think as highly of the Lumberjacks as Louw does. Northern Arizona was named No. 1 in August’s Big Sky Coaches’ Preseason Poll. The Lumberjacks scored one more point (71) than rival Montana (70) in the overall poll, but received just two of a possible 10 first-place votes.
Montgomery said it was an honor to be recognized among the top teams in the Big Sky, but there is a lot of work during the season to be done in order to woo the remaining eight voters.
“It just gives us another chance to prove ourselves. There’s still people in the conference that don’t believe we should be the first pick. It lights the fire under us. This whole time we’ve been trying to prove that, and last year we could have if we didn’t get yanked out of the championship," Montgomery said.
Northern Arizona begins its fall campaign on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Utah State in the first of four consecutive road matches. The Lumberjacks will host Grand Canyon University on Sept. 3 for the first time this year at Lumberjack Stadium.