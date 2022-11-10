Northern Arizona soccer celebrates conference title, prepares for NCAA challenges

The Northern Arizona women’s soccer team’s turnaround season continues Friday when the team -- winners of the Big Sky Conference championship on Sunday -- will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at UCLA.

The Lumberjacks (10-5-4, 9-1 Big Sky) have not lost since Sept. 29. That defeat, to the hands of Weber State, was avenged Friday with a 1-1 (4-2) win in penalty kicks over the Wildcats in the semifinals. On Sunday, Northern Arizona knocked off Idaho, 0-0 (4-3), in another shootout to claim the conference tourney title after winning the regular-season championship the prior week.

Senior defender Rylie Curran kicked the game-winning penalty shoots in both contests.

“It was an incredible experience. To do it once was amazing in the semifinals, but to do it twice was really cool. The celebration was incredible; everything about it was,” she said.

Playing excellent defense in the tournament, especially in the final round to hold the Vandals scoreless, along with clutch goals once penalties started, was the formula to win the title. Goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran was also outstanding, making important saves throughout the tournament and shootouts.

Lumberjacks interim coach Alan Berrios expected nothing less.

“We’ve been training PKs for a while, and we took a lot of notes on them. We really felt, if we got there -- even though they’re tough and it’s anyone’s game -- that the players felt comfortable with it. I felt that in those two games they were ready and confident when the two overtime periods ended,” he said.

“I think our performance as a back line and Trinity in goal was amazing. Alan has said it many times, and we just work really well together. I was super proud of our performance,” Curran added.

Curran and Corcoran were among the six Lumberjacks players named to the All-Tournament team. Defender Abby Donathan, midfielder Maddie Shafer, midfielder Mikhail Johnson and forward Josie Novak joined them. Corcoran was named the MVP of the tournament.

After going without a win in their first eight matches, the Lumberjacks finally started to roll. And, during the winless streak, head coach Kylie Louw was put on administrative leave. Northern Arizona began to put a streak of a different kind together -- seven conference wins to end the regular season -- as Berrios was named the interim coach.

He was also named the conference’s coach of the year.

To put so many consecutive wins together, including two more in the tournament, was rewarding.

“I think it’s a lifetime experience. If we get to do that again one day I’d be super thankful, but just being in that, going through the adversity that we went through and accomplishing the goal was unbelievable,” Berrios said.

“NAU hasn’t done it in such a long time. To be here when we finally did is amazing,” Curran added.

The Lumberjacks will travel to take on the top-seeded UCLA Bruins in the opening round in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Bruins (17-2, 9-2 Pac-12) are one of the favorites to win the entire tournament, as the top seed in the two teams’ quarter of the bracket. Thus, the Lumberjacks will look to pull off a major upset. Northern Arizona hopes to win and keep advancing, but is more focused on enjoying what’s left of the season, regardless of whether it’s one match or many.

“It’s such a cool experience. It’s an honor to even be there,” Curran said.

“It’s a bonus. We go in there with no pressure to do anything other than compete and have fun. Our defensive shape is going to be different in the way we play UCLA and other opponents, but we accomplished our preseason goal and now we’re just enjoying what’s next,” Berrios added.

The match between the Lumberjacks and Bruins is set for a 7 p.m. start.