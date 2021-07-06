Northern Arizona runner Nico Young reflects on freshman season

A tremendous initial college running season came to an end in late June for Northern Arizona freshman Nico Young.
Young qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 5K after a stunning 13:24.26 finish in April’s Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, breaking the U20 national record. On June 27, he finished the long season with a 5K time of 13:35.94, good for ninth place at the Trials.
While not qualifying for Tokyo 2020, Young was happy to have gotten to the Trials, taking in lessons from the top runners in the United States.
“It’s an experience I was excited and needed to have. I got to see what all these other professional runners were doing, see how they prepare and what it’s like for them, and see if it’s a possible future for myself,” Young said.
“Now I’ve got a lot more race experience, racing with a lot of people, that I hadn’t gotten before college, so that’s really awesome. I’ve been improving most of these races,” he added.
The Trials were a positive cap to what Young said was an “up-and-down” freshman season. He was part of the men’s cross country team’s national championship, but suffered an injury that took him out for five weeks. He also failed to reach some of his own expectations in the spring’s outdoor track and field season by not placing high in the NCAA spring postseason championship races.
If any confidence was lost, though, it came back in droves as he placed second overall (13:36.74) in the Trials’ preliminary race on June 24. It firmly cemented him as a contender in the final and gave him motivation for his running future.
“I think, especially having the preliminary race go really well, that gave me a lot of confidence going into the final. And just being ninth overall was really motivating to move into this next year, a world championship year -- really excited for what the possibilities are,” Young said.
He ran about a second quicker in the final race days later, but did not finish as high in the standings. A novice at this stage, he said the preliminary race seemed to take more out of him than the veteran racers, and made him tired for the final.
The gamesmanship displayed by his seasoned competitors was a lesson Young had to learn the hard way.
Young hopes to absorb that lesson, using it to his own benefit in distance races as a sophomore in the future.
“I think having that, next year I will be at a point where running this race won’t be as taxing on my body just because I’ll be in a better physical and mental place. So hopefully that makes a big difference,” he said.
After a grueling season that began in January, Young has taken the last couple weeks to rest and recover. He will continue to do so in California, his home state, until mid-August when cross country runners are set to return to Flagstaff.
His freshman year was a whirlwind, with successes coming early in his college career.
“I wouldn’t really have expected this much, but I’m not super surprised. It’s just a result of the work I’ve put in since I got here,” Young said.
As for his sophomore season, he is hoping for even more.
“I’m hoping for a national team title in cross country and a top five or top three individual spot for me," he said. "And for track, it’s a ways away, but I want to have some good races set up and keep going from what has already happened."