Northern Arizona runner Nico Young reflects on freshman season

If any confidence was lost, though, it came back in droves as he placed second overall (13:36.74) in the Trials’ preliminary race on June 24. It firmly cemented him as a contender in the final and gave him motivation for his running future.

“I think, especially having the preliminary race go really well, that gave me a lot of confidence going into the final. And just being ninth overall was really motivating to move into this next year, a world championship year -- really excited for what the possibilities are,” Young said.

He ran about a second quicker in the final race days later, but did not finish as high in the standings. A novice at this stage, he said the preliminary race seemed to take more out of him than the veteran racers, and made him tired for the final.

The gamesmanship displayed by his seasoned competitors was a lesson Young had to learn the hard way.

Young hopes to absorb that lesson, using it to his own benefit in distance races as a sophomore in the future.

“I think having that, next year I will be at a point where running this race won’t be as taxing on my body just because I’ll be in a better physical and mental place. So hopefully that makes a big difference,” he said.