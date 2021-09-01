Northern Arizona prepares for home opener against Bearkats

If the Northern Arizona football team feels it has a chance to compete for a conference title and the FCS playoffs, its home and season opener on Thursday will show it just how far it is along the journey.
The Lumberjacks host the Sam Houston Bearkats at the Walkup Skydome to open the fall 2021 campaign in the Walkup Skydome.
The Bearkats went a dominant 10-0 in the 2021 spring season and claimed the FCS title in May. The NCAA gave all spring participants an extra year of eligibility, meaning Sam Houston will return nearly its entire championship roster and is one of the preseason favorites to repeat.
Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said in a Zoom press conference Monday that his players are excited to showcase their skills against one of the top programs in the United States. Northern Arizona went 3-2 in a limited spring season and will look to accumulate another winning record this year.
A victory would lift the spirits of the young Lumberjacks. Ball said there is nervous energy, much like that of any opener, but that the Lumberjacks are ready to hit someone else other than their teammates and begin to compete.
"It's the opening game, so you always want to start with a win, obviously," Ball said. “But this game is probably more of a measuring stick for us to see where we are at. Is it going to make or break our season? No, it will not. It would be a huge opportunity for our football program to gain some national recognition playing such a good football team."
Northern Arizona returns much of its defensive core. The defense will be tested against the Bearkats, who return such star players as quarterback Eric Schmid. Schmid threw for 2,808 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, and added another eight scores on the ground.
The Lumberjacks had a solid pass defense in the spring, and hope their efforts can limit their opponent’s potent offense. Ball said, however, the game will hinge on Northern Arizona’s own execution of its playbook and schemes.
"We worry about ourselves more than we do our opponent. After we play this game, the next one will be the biggest game. And the one after that will be bigger than that one. They are all big and you want to win them all,” Ball said.
Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Bearkats is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome, where fans will be allowed in a full capacity for the first time since 2019.