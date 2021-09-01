Northern Arizona prepares for home opener against Bearkats

If the Northern Arizona football team feels it has a chance to compete for a conference title and the FCS playoffs, its home and season opener on Thursday will show it just how far it is along the journey.

The Lumberjacks host the Sam Houston Bearkats at the Walkup Skydome to open the fall 2021 campaign in the Walkup Skydome.

The Bearkats went a dominant 10-0 in the 2021 spring season and claimed the FCS title in May. The NCAA gave all spring participants an extra year of eligibility, meaning Sam Houston will return nearly its entire championship roster and is one of the preseason favorites to repeat.

Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said in a Zoom press conference Monday that his players are excited to showcase their skills against one of the top programs in the United States. Northern Arizona went 3-2 in a limited spring season and will look to accumulate another winning record this year.

A victory would lift the spirits of the young Lumberjacks. Ball said there is nervous energy, much like that of any opener, but that the Lumberjacks are ready to hit someone else other than their teammates and begin to compete.

