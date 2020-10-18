Northern Arizona men's and women's hoops wrap up first official week of practice

After a winding and longer than normal offseason, the college basketball season is just around the corner.
The Lumberjacks are back on the hardwood after just finishing up the first official days of preseason practices. Each team has a schedule, at least a Big Sky Conference one, and is waiting to finalize the rest of the nonconference slate.
Northern Arizona men's basketball head coach Shane Burcar did give a small glimpse into the nonconference slate, saying the team is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Tucson at the University of Arizona. An in-state match-up with the Wildcats makes sense considering teams across the NCAA are looking to cut travel expenses and avoid long road trips due to the ongoing pandemic.
That puts the men at 21 games assuming Arizona doesn't pull out of the match-up and the 20-game Big Sky slate goes as planned. The NCAA changed the max for men's hoops to 25 for teams not competing in a multi-team event, which are the in-season tournaments such as the Maui Invitational or the Battle 4 Atlantis. The max is 27 if a team does compete in a multi-team event.
The NAU men were scheduled to compete against San Diego in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, but there has been no announcement made about the status of the event.
The season is officially allowed to start Nov. 25 -- two weeks later than the usual Nov. 10 start date -- so the Lumberjacks have about six weeks until games will begin.
Until then both Burcar, who enters his first season officially as head coach after he spent last season under the interim tag, and Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne, who enters her fourth year in Flagstaff, are taking it in stride now that they can get their squads back on the court.
Even though neither the men's nor the women's team were playing when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Big Sky tournament and the rest of the 2019-20 season, both have dealt with the fallout since then.
Burcar was honest, saying the offseason was frustrating for him after he felt his squad came out of last season with some strong momentum after finishing 16-14 overall and 10-10 in the Big Sky in Burcar's interim season. The men had their best record since 2014-15.
"If I'm being honest it's been testing our patience," Burcar said Friday in a phone interview. "There's been frustrating days -- days you can't control and can't plan for. ... We had such a good momentum going into the offseason, and I take pride in the spring and the summer and fall workouts. You feel like you've lost some of that time."
Burcar noted how his team has responded since and said he feels the upperclassmen have done what they can to help the five newcomers get acclimated during the uncertain times.
The men's team brings in three true freshmen -- originally it was supposed to be four but Arizona native Dayton Harris opted to leave the team recently -- and two graduate transfers in Malcolm Porter and Jay Green. The Lumberjacks lost three of their top contributors from 2019-20 as Brooks DeBisschop graduated and Bernie Andre and Cameron Satterwhite grad transferred to Vermont and Montana respectively.
The men do return All-Conference guard Cameron Shelton, a junior, and redshirt junior Luke Avdalovic -- one of the best 3-point shooters in the Big Sky.
"The guys have been great the whole time," Burcar said. "I mean their patience is way better than mine -- they have been so good even when we had to take days off because of testing. They are excited to know that we are opening up Nov. 25 against Arizona. There's a little buzz in the gym right now."
Consistency in the uncertainty
While the men are looking a bit different than a year ago, the women have had virtually zero roster turnover from 2019-20. All but one starter returns from last season's team that went 16-15 overall and 12-8 in the Big Sky -- both its best marks in over a decade.
Payne of course snagged some local flair in the offseason with former Coconino High School star JJ Nakai transferring from Nevada in April.
That strong roster consistency from a year ago that includes All-Big Sky first team standout and conference player of year candidate Khiarica Rasheed, has helped soothe the blow of the distanced offseason. The Lumberjacks were two wins away in 2019-20 from a Big Sky title and got a taste of newfound success.
"I think that made a little bit of nervousness of 'Hey, are we even going to have a season?' and some of our kids not knowing if they were going to get to have that finale of all the hard work they have put in to turn this program around from one of the worst teams in the conference to now a potential contender for a Big Sky championship," Payne said. " ... I wanted for them more than anything to have that, I guess, final piece of the puzzle that they have worked so hard for and put all their time and effort into the past three years."
One of the key parts of the women's roster won't return for the new season, however. Starting senior point guard Caitlin Malvar decided to opt out of the season due to concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Payne confirmed. The NCAA passed legislation allowing any athlete who may have concerns to opt out.
"She has concluded her career at NAU and we are moving forward and wish her nothing but the best in her future," Payne said.
Regan Schenck, who came off the bench most of last season, is a likely candidate to fill in at point guard, or it may free up space in the rotation for Nakai to see key minutes. It isn't yet known when the women's season will officially tip off or if the team will compete in any multi-team events like the men were scheduled to.
Fans in the Dome?
It isn't yet clear whether or not fans will be allowed to attend men's and women's hoops games in the Walkup Skydome -- or the Rolle Activity Center if football games happen to be scheduled at the same time whenever the Big Sky releases a spring schedule.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
