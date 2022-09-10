Northern Arizona Lumberjacks swimmer battles thyroid cancer, inspires teammates along the way

Emma Warner joined the Northern Arizona swimming and diving team in 2020 as a true freshman, achieving a goal she made for herself shortly after her third surgery during her battle with papillary thyroid cancer.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer was when I had the goal that I wanted to swim in college," Warner said. "Coach Andy (Johns) had reached out to me when I was diagnosed and brought me on as an honorary member, and that's when I knew that was the direction I wanted to strive for. I didn't think I would go Division I, but Andy has been by my side throughout all of this."

Warner has been swimming since she was around 6 years old and was diagnosed with her cancer when she was 12. Not only was she trying to balance a normal life as a pre-teen, but now had to learn to do it all on top of doctor visits and battling a cancer she had never even realized could affect her.

"I was not a normal child. I had to take off a lot of school, so I was doing schoolwork mostly from hospitals or home because I was having surgeries or treatment. I would get back into swimming and get back to where I was and then have to have surgery again and start all over," Warner said.

The junior learned perseverance and hard work early in life, putting her goals in front of her and noting her battle with cancer as a pivotal situation that motivates her to dream big and reach her goals.

"After my third surgery I said to myself that I wanted goals to strive towards, and my three goals were break the school record in my race, become a state champion and make it to college. Those were my three goals that I set for myself and if it didn't happen I knew I tried, but it was something I had to reach for in order to get through everything," Warner said.

Warner made those goals her freshman year of high school and eventually reached them all. She broke -- and still holds -- the school record in the 100-meter breaststroke at Mingus Union High School, and she also qualified for state championship meet all four years of her varsity swimming career. Senior year came around and Warner won the state championship in the 100 breaststroke.

Completing the goals was less of a motive for Warner than the journey; rather, it was about working toward them and proving to herself that she could come back as a survivor. After reaching two of her goals, Warner joined the Lumberjacks swimming and diving team, realizing she had what it took and was surrounded with the support system that got her there.

Dealing with such uncertainty at such a young age would be tough on anyone, but with her teammates, coaches and loved ones by her side through it all, Warner only used it as fuel to continue an endeavor she had already started through a college career.

"My mom was by my hospital bed through every surgery and every radiation, she's cared for me throughout long nights just to make sure I'm OK. I attribute my strength to my mom, because if she can be strong I know I can be strong," Warner said.

Warner has not stopped setting goals after making it to a D-I program. With two years remaining in her collegiate career, and after breathing issues curbed her competition last season, she has set new goals for herself. Warner wants to compete throughout the season, making it to the WAC Championships and also has set the goal of scoring points for the team at the conference meet.

Warner continues to live with papillary thyroid cancer in her lungs, neck, and chest -- something you wouldn't be able to tell when watching her swim and cheer on her teammates during meets and everyday life.

She often mentions her Northern Arizona teammates as being huge inspirations for her journey, but Johns says it is completely the other way around, as she has touched every teammate with support and inspires them all.

"My future is so important to me because it could have been stripped from me at any moment. I always look to the future because I don't take it for granted. I don't live in the moment, I live for what I want to achieve," Warner said.