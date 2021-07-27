Northern Arizona looks ahead to football season, players garner recognition

The Northern Arizona football team, ahead of the fall season, took part in Monday's 2021 Big Sky Football Kickoff to celebrate the return of football in just over a month.
The Lumberjacks -- set to open the season on Sept. 2 against reigning FCS champion Sam Houston State -- were represented by head coach Chris Ball, graduate student linebacker Tristen Vance and sophomore receiver Hendrix Johnson as they took part in several interviews, photo opportunities and more in Spokane, Washington.
In an interview on ESPN+ by the Big Sky's director of broadcast and digital media, Mariluz Cook, Ball said the Lumberjacks are excited to get back on the field following a 3-2 spring season. He touted that his players and staff are ready to play in a campaign that more resembles a traditional football season.
He also noted that he is impressed with his team's work ethic.
“All summer long they’ve worked harder than ever before,” Ball said.
Northern Arizona is set to bring back the majority of its starting players from last season. With a recruiting class ranked No. 1 by 247sports.com, one of the United States' top college football recruiting resources, to add to the talent already on the field, Vance said the Lumberjacks' strength in the upcoming season will be their depth.
“Being able to have multiple people at each position that we can trust is important," he said.
All-Conference nods
Graduate student placekicker Luis Aguilar and senior defensive back Morgan Vest were named to the Big Sky Football Preseason All-Conference Team.
Having already earned FCS All-American status for his kicking in the spring season, Aguilar is 13 extra points away from tying the school record for consecutive makes (77) set by Micky Penaflor in 1989. He is also 114 kicking points away from tying the Lumberjacks' career record set by Robbie Dehaze in 2008. He was named All-Conference after last season.
Vest seeks to make the most of his first season on the field with Northern Arizona after missing the 2019 season due to injury. He was also named All-Conference following the spring campaign, leading the Lumberjacks in tackles (53) in five games while also breaking up five passes, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass.
No. 7 in polls
Northern Arizona was ranked No. 7 of 13 teams in the Big Sky in both the coaches' and media polls ahead of the season. Defending champion Weber State was ranked No. 1 in both polls.
Northern Arizona was ranked No. 7 in the spring's preseason polls as well.
Big Sky football preseason coaches' poll
1. Weber State
2. Montana
3. Eastern Washington
4. Montana State
5. Sacramento State
6. UC Davis
7. Northern Arizona
8. Idaho
9. Idaho State
10. Portland State
11. Southern Utah
12. Cal Poly
13. Northern Colorado
Big Sky football preseason media poll
1. Weber State
2. Montana
3. Eastern Washington
4. Montana State
5. Sacramento State
6. UC Davis
7. Northern Arizona
8. Idaho
9. Idaho State
10. Portland State
11. Southern Utah