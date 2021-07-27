Northern Arizona looks ahead to football season, players garner recognition

“Being able to have multiple people at each position that we can trust is important," he said.

All-Conference nods

Graduate student placekicker Luis Aguilar and senior defensive back Morgan Vest were named to the Big Sky Football Preseason All-Conference Team.

Having already earned FCS All-American status for his kicking in the spring season, Aguilar is 13 extra points away from tying the school record for consecutive makes (77) set by Micky Penaflor in 1989. He is also 114 kicking points away from tying the Lumberjacks' career record set by Robbie Dehaze in 2008. He was named All-Conference after last season.

Vest seeks to make the most of his first season on the field with Northern Arizona after missing the 2019 season due to injury. He was also named All-Conference following the spring campaign, leading the Lumberjacks in tackles (53) in five games while also breaking up five passes, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass.

No. 7 in polls

Northern Arizona was ranked No. 7 of 13 teams in the Big Sky in both the coaches' and media polls ahead of the season. Defending champion Weber State was ranked No. 1 in both polls.