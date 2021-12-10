Northern Arizona improving on recent road trip, will play at South Dakota Saturday

Northern Arizona men’s basketball (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky) is hoping its challenging early schedule will pay dividends as it continues its slate of road games Saturday at South Dakota.

The Lumberjacks have seen exactly how they stack up against solid competition, and the results have been a mix of both the positive and negative. They looked solid at points, including a close loss at Washington, but have also been thoroughly outplayed at others, such as a 23-point defeat in the first game of Big Sky play on Dec. 2 at Weber State.

Northern Arizona’s squad is filled with new players and returners filling different roles, especially as the team has not yet fielded its entire roster in a game due to injury or illness. But the group feels the future is promising as it continues its road trip.

“I personally think we look good right now. We went on the road and went 1-1, and defensively we’re getting a lot better. And offensively we just need to keep getting better, but we’re in good shape,” guard Isaiah Lewis said.

The Lumberjacks played two conference games last weekend -- the 67-44 loss at Weber State and a close, 73-70, win at the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday.

The pair of contests, guard Jalen Cone said, served as learning experiences as Northern Arizona goes back to nonconference play.

“The first game we were able to get our heads beat in, and then we could say, ‘Hey, we need to change and get better,’ and then Idaho State was a good bounce-back win. It wasn’t easy, and we were actually down most of the game. So that was a test of our fight, and when things aren’t going our way it showed we could get through that adversity,” Cone said.

Lewis echoed Cone’s sentiment, saying that even in a major loss to the Wildcats, the players were encouraged to get better.

“It was good to get a feel for conference play to see where we were at. We definitely learned that we can compete at a high level when we’re playing our game,” he said.

Pulling out the Idaho State win in a game that Northern Arizona trailed the majority of was promising. Coach Shane Burcar said his group has not yet put together a complete offensive game against a Division I opponent, though the Lumberjacks did look solid scoring 97 points early in the season against NAIA opponent Benedictine Mesa.

However, even in a game that was tough at times, he believes Northern Arizona proved a lot by winning an important conference game.

“With Idaho State, we weren’t making shots but we weren’t a different team. We still played tough defense, we still were sharing the ball, so those are the biggest things,” Burcar said.

South Dakota (5-4, 0-0 Summit League) has lost three of its past four games just like the Lumberjacks. The Coyotes have, also like the Lumberjacks, looked powerful at times, including a 93-37 win over Waldorf on Dec. 4. The Coyotes also boast a 5-0 record at home.

However, Northern Arizona has shown its ability to compete on the road, including the Idaho State victory. The recent slate of away games has been a challenge, one that could help Northern Arizona down the line.

“Spending time on the bus rides, in the hotel, on the plane, it all means something. For some of us it’s going to places for the first time, team meals and all that has given us a lot of team chemistry,” Cone said. “And all the road games are testing us, because at any level it’s hard to win on the road, so it’s helping us learn a lot.”

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Coyotes is set for 2:30 p.m in Vermillion, South Dakota.

