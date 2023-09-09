The Northern Arizona football team couldn’t pick up its first win of the season Saturday, losing 37-22 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Lumberjacks fell to 0-2 (0-0 Big Sky) and at precious few moments looked like they would challenge for a victory.

"(We) just made too many mistakes today against a good football team," coach Chris Ball said. "You've got to give them credit, they played really well. At times I thought we played well, but didn't take advantage of the opportunities that we had."

The Lumberjacks struggled offensively again, scoring just 22 points despite only gaining three less yards (445) than the Fighting Hawks (448). A touchdown pass from quarterback Kai Millner to tight end Bryzai White came in the second half and was, to that point, Northern Arizona's first touchdown of the 2023 campaign.

The offensive effort was particularly disappointing given the yards gained, particularly in the first half.

Three times in the first two quarters, the Lumberjacks pushed the ball into North Dakota’s end of the field, including two trips into the red zone. The Fighting Hawks only outgained the Lumberjacks 221 yards to 198 in the first half.

Millner also had a solid game statistically, passing for 274 yards, including 132 in the first half. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Still, the Lumberjacks' three scoring opportunities resulted in just three points at the break.

Northern Arizona only trailed 13-3 at halftime, but its inability to score in optimal field position was an issue it suffered a week before, too.

Then the second half was a drubbing by the Hawks. Northern Arizona started the third quarter with a defensive stop after just three plays, but responded with its own three-and-out. From there, North Dakota took control.

The Hawks scored on a short rushing touchdown from Quincy Vaughn to take a 20-3 lead early in the third period.

Northern Arizona finally scored its first touchdown of the season on Millner’s pass to White to trail just 20-9 with 3:35 left in the quarter. But even that momentum lasted just a short time. Opting to go for a two-point conversion after the score, Millner was sacked and fumbled. North Dakota recovered the ball and ran it back for two points to lead 22-9.

Then, the Fighting Hawks reeled off 15 points and put the game away.

Millner scored Northern Arizona’s first rushing touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter, then he hit receiver Coleman Owen for a 37-yard touchdown pass on the next drive with 2:13 left to play to trail by just 15 points. The pair of scores was not enough to close the gap for good, though, as the Lumberjacks would never get the ball back again.

"We're going to be all right. There's some things we've got to correct, and we can't make mistakes when we get in the red zone," Ball said.

North Dakota was efficient offensively in key spots, going 6 for 11 on third-down conversion attempts and 3 for 3 on fourth-down plays. Quarterback Tommy Schuster went 21 for 30 on his passing attempts and scored one touchdown. North Dakota receiver Bo Belquist led the game with 123 receiving yards and a 45-yard touchdown grab. The Fighting Hawks finished the game with four rushing scores.

Defensive lineman Daniel Robledo's sack in the first quarter was Northern Arizona's lone tackle for loss in the game. Linebacker Brandon Wong and defensive back David Spruiells tied for the lead in total tackles with six, but Spruiells was ejected for targeting in the third quarter. He will miss the first half of Northern Arizona's next contest.

The Lumberjacks will play their home opener Sept. 16 against Utah Tech.