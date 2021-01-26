Northern Arizona football releases schedule for the third time

Ideally the third time is the charm for the Northern Arizona football team in regards to its ever-changing schedule.

After a total of five teams -- Sacramento State, Montana, Montana State, Portland State and Northern Colorado -- opted out of the spring football season, the Big Sky Conference released the new schedules once again.

It is the third time the Lumberjacks have announced a schedule since the summer months.

At first it was the full fall slate before football was moved, then it was the condensed spring schedule, and now it is an even more reworked spring campaign.

When Montana and Portland State decided to not play in the spring, that left the Lumberjacks with two games to fill in the first two weeks of the schedule.

The team filled the openings with rival Southern Utah at home in the Walkup Skydome and Eastern Washington on the road. Northern Arizona is scheduled to start and end the season against Southern Utah -- which announced a few weeks ago its time in the Big Sky is running down as it will leave and join the Western Athletic Conference after the 2021-22 academic year.