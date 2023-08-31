There are few, if any, happier memories for the veterans on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team than the 2021 victory in Tucson over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Lumberjacks stunned the Wildcats, 21-19, in the midst of Arizona’s 20-game losing streak lasting over the course of two seasons.

“It’s probably No. 1. That’s one of my greatest achievements, probably one of our team’s greatest achievements,” said Lumberjacks receiver Hendrix Johnson, who caught a fourth-quarter touchdown to put his team ahead for good two years ago. “It was an amazing game and an amazing memory.”

“I just remember us storming the field and pouring water on Coach (Chris) Ball. And it was an exciting time for us as a program. I’m pretty sure it was the biggest win we’ve had, so it was exciting,” linebacker Jhasi Wilson added.

Now, on Saturday, the Lumberjacks have a chance to do it again.

The situation’s a bit different this time.

The Wildcats are no longer a bottom feeder in the Pac-12 Conference. In 2021, the loss to Northern Arizona was just one bump in a 1-11 season. The program rebounded a bit last year, going a respectable 5-7.

It also boasts a revamped roster with several transfers and quality recruits under coach Jedd Fisch.

The Lumberjacks are coming off a 2022 record of 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky). Despite the disappointing finish, Ball expressed pride in his roster heading into Saturday’s opener.

"I feel good about where we're at. It's the best team we've had. It's taken a while, but coming into this week we have 83 players on scholarships, and we've never had that before and it shows. We're deep in a lot of positions, it's just taken a while for us to get here,” he said.

He said the Lumberjacks harbor a few nerves going into the contest, but are prepared to try to pull off another upset.

“We're excited and very anxious to play. We almost have to calm down our players and not let them get too excited or too distracted to compare," Ball said. "Sometimes, when you're anxious to play you don't prepare mentally like you should. We've had great practices and a lot of energy. We have to focus on the mental part. Physically, I think we're ready, it's just getting the game plan implemented."

Count Harrison Beemiller among those anxious to get the season started. The assistant coach was a star linebacker for the Lumberjacks in 2021. He recorded 4.5 tackles for loss in the victory over the Wildcats.

The performance and victory meant extra for Beemiller, who went to high school at Ironwood Ridge in Oro Valley, not far from the stadium in Tucson. He’s looking for who’s going to step up for the Lumberjacks this season.

“I like to tease that someone’s got to take over as the king of Tucson, since I went to high school there. They’re their own players, though, so they just need to play how they do as well as they can,” he said.

There are three players on the current roster from Tucson in running back Ryan Fontaine, tight end Cole Revis and defensive lineman Daniel Robledo.

Robledo said he’s had a few conversations with Beemiller about the game and its stakes.

“He jokes that it’s a prophecy for a hometown kid to shine,” Robledo said, chuckling. “So I have to try to do my thing.”

Saturday’s contest is about more than just the result, though, especially for those players who grew up and went to high school in Arizona. Year-to-year matchups against the Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are a chance to play against the teams they grew up paying attention to. That’s particularly the case for the Tucson-area players this week.

Robledo admits he wasn’t a “huge” Wildcats fan growing up, but went to a few games with his grandmother and youth football teams. His college route took him to a few places, including the University of Missouri, before landing in Flagstaff for this season. Now, he can play in front of friends and family.

Expect a section in the stands cheering hard when his name is called.

“It’s going to mean a lot to me. Especially from being in Missouri at a school halfway across the country, my family and people close to me weren’t able to go to the games. But now I’m going to be in my hometown, somewhere I’m familiar with, it’s going to be a special moment for me,” he said.

It’s unlikely the Wildcats will overlook the Lumberjacks this time around. But there’s confidence and recent bragging rights on Northern Arizona’s side, at least for the next few days.

“It’s definitely going to be harder to win this one,” Johnson said, “and a win would mean just as much as any on the schedule. But we know it would be really important to the team and to this school.”